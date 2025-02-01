Joe Schoen claims Giants' offense is not 'bare' for next QB, whoever that may be
By Lior Lampert
Joe Schoen is either playing coy or not reading the room. Regardless, the New York Giants senior vice president and general manager doesn't seem as concerned about the team's offense as everyone else. More specifically, recent comments suggest he's not stressing about the next starting quarterback's assortment of skill-position talent, whoever that might be.
Speaking on the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, Schoen had a more optimistic perspective on New York's continued quest for a post-Eli Manning successor than consensus. While many view the Giants as an undesirable destination for a signal-caller due to the supporting cast, or lack thereof, he's confident in his group.
"The way we've built the roster ... four of our five starting offensive linemen are coming back," Schoen told SiriusXM. “In Malik Nabers, you have a No. 1 receiver on the roster. [A] Young tight end that was really promising this year in Theo Johnson and [Running back] Tyrone Tracy."
Joe Schoen claims next Giants QB is better-equipped than led to believe, whoever that may be
Schoen claims the "cupboard’s not bare offensively" for whoever is under center for the Giants in 2025 (and beyond). He believes in the ecosystem his front office and himself have constructed for the eventual passer, which to some extent is valid.
New York's 2024 draft class looks like an impactful bunch, headling by first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers and fifth-round running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. The former immediately established himself as one of the NFL's game-changing pass-catchers, posting 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Moreover, the latter displayed his explosiveness and dual-threat prowess out of the backfield, amassing 1,123 scrimmage yards and five scores, including 38 grabs.
First-year tight end Theo Johnson also showed promise as an athletic receiving target up the seam. Meanwhile, the Giants boast bookend tackles along the offensive line in stalwart blindside protector Andrew Thomas and veteran blocker Jermaine Eluemunor. Not to mention, New York has the 12th-most cap space in football this offseason and the No. 3 overall selection in this year's draft. So, maybe Schoen is onto something.
Nonetheless, Schoen's glass-half-full outlook doesn't address the biggest elephant in the room: Who will be New York's quarterback for the upcoming campaign (and onward)?