Joe Schoen let two Giants walk who immediately became first-team All-Pros
By Austen Bundy
The Associated Press released its list of 2024 All-Pro players from this season and it's filled with just about everyone you'd think it would be. If you're a New York Giants fan, you're not going to be happy with a couple of guys who made the cut.
Two former Giants were voted first-team All-Pro at their positions this season: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Green Bay Packers cornerback Xavier McKinney. Both guys were on New York's roster in 2023 and were let go as free agents in the offseason.
If you're general manager Joe Schoen, who by the way was just retained by ownership for another season, your judgement on those players' worth is not reflecting very brightly at the moment.
Giants fans are feeling all the feels with Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney's first-team All-Pro selections
Schoen infamously was depicted on HBO's Hard Knocks: Offseason openly discussing his plan to let Barkley walk if his price tag came in too rich for the team. Co-owner John Mara warned he'd be restless if their "best player," as he put it, ended up at a division rival like Philadelphia.
Well, that's exactly what happened and Barkley made Schoen eat his words upon his return to East Rutherford, New Jersey. He came within 101 yards of breaking Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's all-time single-season rushing yards record this year (2,105).
McKinney, however, was a little more of a low-key departure. He was a defensive standout in his time with the team but he really took off with Green Bay, recording eight interceptions which was good for second-most in the league, once again proving Schoen's judgment wrong.
Fans were certainly lost for any semblance of consolation in the fact that their team let two huge talents walk and doubled down on the failed quarterback experiment named Daniel Jones (who was waived in late November, by the way).
Fans will hope Schoen can rectify his mistakes this offseason and in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft but many might not be holding their collective breath. It doesn't look like Barkley or McKinney will be regressing from terrorizing the league any time soon.