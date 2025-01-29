Joel Embiid sends loud message as he continues watching 76ers season slip away
Last night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers marked yet another absence for Joel Embiid, who remains sidelined with a lingering knee injury that has plagued him throughout the season. While his absence has contributed to the Philadelphia 76ers’ disappointing performance, recent developments have sparked speculation about whether he is dealing with a setback — or if there’s something bigger at play.
Earlier this week, a video surfaced online of Embiid performing a handstand during a shootaround in practice. Given that the reigning MVP hasn’t played since Jan. 4, many questioned why someone with a knee injury — who has yet to participate in full-contact drills — would take such a risk if his focus was on a full recovery.
Adding to the intrigue, Embiid was seen before last night’s game in full uniform, casually taking three-pointers with no apparent signs of discomfort. The footage quickly went viral, frustrating 76ers fans who are desperate for answers. With both incidents occurring in front of media personnel, covering up any potential controversy seems nearly impossible. While the video raises eyebrows, the real question remains: is Embiid trying to send a message?
Does Joel Embiid have an agenda?
The 76ers have fallen well short of preseason expectations, even after the addition of Paul George in free agency to form a Big Three alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, injuries have prevented the trio from building any real chemistry, as they have played just 11 games together. With Philadelphia sitting at 11th in the Eastern Conference, some around the league have suggested shutting Embiid down for the season, citing his limited availability and noticeable decline in performance.
Embiid’s recent antics may be a direct message to the front office amid growing trade speculation. The star center has openly expressed his desire for the 76ers to pursue a reunion with Jimmy Butler, who spent one season in Philadelphia during the 2018-19 campaign. However, acquiring Butler would likely require swapping Paul George — a move that would be complicated by his massive $212 million contract.
If Embiid returns to action, his presence would be invaluable for a struggling team that has resorted to playing George and Guerschon Yabusele at center. But if he continues to blur the line between injured and healthy, his nine-year tenure in Philadelphia may be nearing its end.