Are Joel Embiid and Paul George playing tonight? Latest injury update for 76ers vs. Raptors
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to play their first road game against the Toronto Raptors, but they'll be without both Joel Embiid and Paul George. NBA Senior Insider Shams Charania reported yesterday that George is "progressing well in his recovery from a left knee bone bruise" but will not play during the team's two-game road trip. George sustained the injury during a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks, where he hyperextended his knee on a non-contact play.
With the injury officially listed as a bone bruise, George may remain sidelined for up to a month, though he could potentially accelerate his recovery as the 76ers aim to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia will face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Oct. 27, when the team hopes for a more promising update on the 34-year-old forward’s return.
Joel Embiid's status
On Tuesday, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that Joel Embiid is expected to miss the first three games of the season, setting a similar timeline to George's. Embiid is in "left knee management," as per the 76ers, and won’t return until at least Oct. 30, when the team faces the Detroit Pistons.
Embiid’s situation is part of a league-wide investigation into player availability, following his public statement that he likely won’t play in back-to-backs for the remainder of his career to prioritize his playoff health. With 15 back-to-back games on the 76ers’ schedule this season, Embiid’s limited availability may affect his eligibility for regular-season awards and All-NBA selections due to the NBA's 65-game minimum requirement.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently introduced a policy requiring that at least one superstar per team must play in nationally televised games to limit rest or load management absences. If Embiid chooses to rest in line with his health strategy, the 76ers could face fines, adding pressure on the 30-year-old to take the court.