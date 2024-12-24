Joel Embiid seems to be losing his grip in Philadelphia with ejection
By Kinnu Singh
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is not far removed from being named the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player, but those days are beginning to feel like a distant memory. Things have changed drastically since then, and optimism is becoming harder to find in Philadelphia.
Roughly one-third of the way through the 2024-25 season, hopes of capturing the elusive Larry O’Brien Trophy are starting to seem bleak for the 76ers, who currently hold a 10-17 record.
Philadelphia rallied for a 111-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, marking their seventh win over the past 10 games. While the final score was a favorable result, the first half of the contest brought plenty of chaos — particularly for Embiid.
Joel Embiid seems to be at the tipping point amid difficult season
Embiid was driving to the basket in transition with three minutes remaining in the first half, but he was called for a charge after knocking down Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. Embiid immediately stood up to protest the call, which led to a technical foul from referee Jenna Schroeder. That call made the 76ers star more irate, forcing several coaches and teammates to restrain him. Embiid unleashed a tirade of presumed verbal unpleasantries toward the officials, which prompted Schroeder to issue a second technical foul and immediate ejection.
Crew chief Curtis Blair told a pool reporter after the game that Embiid made "incidental contact" with Schroeder, but it wouldn’t warrant any further punishment, per ESPN.
The foul was likely the boiling point for frustration that has been simmering throughout the difficult season. Monday night’s matchup was just Embiid’s eighth appearance in a game this season. The seven-time All Star missed most of the season due to swelling in his left knee, a sinus fracture and a three-game suspension.
Embiid previously mentioned that the nagging knee injury has been “depressing,” per The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The 7-foot-2, 280-pound center was limited to just four games in November, and he returned from a seven-game absence only to suffer a sinus fracture in his second game this month. Embiid played his eighth game of the season with a mask to protect the fracture, but that outing was cut short by his ejection.
Over the past three seasons, the former MVP shot 52.5 percent from the field while averaging 32.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 blocks during the past three seasons. This season, Embiid is shooting 41.7 percent while averaging just 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 blocks. His shooting percentage and rebounds per game are both on pace to be new career lows.
Embiid is already disqualified from MVP or All-NBA consideration after missing 19 games this season. At this rate, the 76ers may be disqualified from any playoff accolades as well.