Joel Embiid uncertainty might be enough to keep 76ers in the Cooper Flagg race
The Philadelphia 76ers are in a freefall, with Joel Embiid’s ongoing health struggles and the team’s sluggish 5-16 start raising serious concerns about the franchise's immediate and long-term future. Embiid’s absence in their recent 106-102 loss to the Orlando Magic only adds to the narrative of a once-promising season unraveling, and at this point, you have to wonder when Philly might decide to hit the reset button and start planning for 2025-2026 and beyond.
A season marred by injuries and uncertainty
The Sixers entered the season with high expectations after pairing an MVP in Embiid with offseason acquisition Paul George. However, the plan fell apart before it even began, with George suffering a preseason injury that sidelined him for the opening stretch of games. Without his presence, and with Tyrese Maxey forced to carry the offense by himself, the team stumbled to a 1-7 record and found itself at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
Even Embiid’s long-awaited return didn’t provide the spark the Sixers desperately needed. His sluggish performance in a 111-99 loss to the Knicks (13 points on 2-11 shooting) signaled a player still far from his MVP form. To compound matters, Embiid publicly declared he would not play in back-to-back games for the remainder of the season, effectively ruling himself out of 15 upcoming contests.
What’s wrong with Embiid?
According to Kyle Neubeck, there were three separate evaluations conducted by a plethora of doctors who examined Embiid's health, giving cause for optimism but also a wide range of outcomes for his future.
“The Sixers, unfortunately, have ended up on the negative side of those outcomes in the short term. That said, the issues Embiid has to deal with are viewed as manageable, and there is some science suggesting that the situation can actually improve over time. In essence, that argument is that the knee can adjust to the new normal, and Embiid would be able to maintain a high level of play with proper care, treatment, and a bit of good luck.”
The team’s reliance on Embiid has created a perfect storm of frustration. His limited availability and diminished performance, coupled with the lack of consistent support from the rest of the roster, have turned a projected contender into a team floundering near the bottom of the standings.
Is it time to pivot?
As the Sixers sit at 14th in the East, questions about the direction of the franchise are becoming louder. The possibility of tanking for the No. 1 pick, potentially landing Duke standout Cooper Flagg, is creeping into the conversation. For a fan base that spent years enduring "The Process" era of rebuilding, the idea of returning to the lottery is disheartening — but, perhaps, inevitable.
But tanking comes with its own risks. Embiid’s window of dominance is shrinking, and even if the Sixers land Flagg, the timeline for his development may not align with Embiid’s prime years — or what’s left of them, anyway. Philadelphia faces a daunting decision: remain committed to salvaging this season, potentially mortgaging future assets for immediate help, or accept the harsh reality of another rebuild. Neither path guarantees success, but staying in limbo risks wasting what remains of Embiid’s prime and alienating a fan base that has already endured years of uncertainty.
Time is running out, and so is the patience of 76ers fans. The organization must decide whether they’re willing to gamble on a midseason turnaround or commit to a future that could include yet another draft lottery. For a franchise that has asked its supporters to "trust the process," the next chapter in this saga may be the hardest sell yet.