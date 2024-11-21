Joel Embiid vows to axe tardiness, but can he really change in time to save 76ers season?
The Philadelphia 76ers' players-only meeting seems to be paying off, at least for Joel Embiid, who has taken accountability and vowed to approach the game differently.
"I need to be better. I need to be perfect, I need to be on point, which I'm going to do," Embiid declared, signaling a shift in mindset.
During the meeting, Tyrese Maxey reportedly called out Embiid, criticizing his tardiness to practices and inconsistent availability for games this season. The 76ers, sitting at a league-worst 2-11 after a 111-117 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, are in dire need of leadership and cohesion, searching for answers in any way possible. While Embiid’s pledge to improve is promising, it’s unclear if it will be enough to salvage their season, that's if they still have one to begin with.
Can Joel Embiid show up when the 76ers need him?
A significant concern remains Embiid’s availability, as the team faces 13 back-to-back games in the remainder of the season. Historically, Embiid has avoided such games to preserve his health for the playoffs — a goal that seems increasingly unattainable given the 76ers’ current trajectory.
The highly anticipated debut of the "Big 3" of Maxey, Embiid, and Paul George offered a glimpse of what the team could achieve. They played the Grizzlies closely for much of the game until George left in the third quarter with a left knee injury — a hyperextension of the same knee that caused him to miss the season’s start during preseason. George’s status adds to the 76ers’ uncertainty, further complicating their uphill battle.
For Embiid, the path forward might require sacrifices, such as playing in some back-to-back games to boost the team’s chances. His aggressive showing last night, with 35 points and 11 rebounds, showcased the level of impact he can have. However, the 76ers still lack the fundamentals to execute consistently, raising doubts about whether this turnaround effort might already be too late.