Why Joey Chestnut missed Nathan’s hot dog eating contest and what brought him back

Joey Chestnut missed last year's July 4 festivities due to a conflict of interest. While we will always enjoy watching grown adults gorge themselves with something that is truly terrible to eat, it wasn't the same. I can't deny it, and neither can Nathan's, which is why the true hot dog king is back where he belongs. Now, can he retake the throne? That remains to be seen.

In Chestnut's absence, Patrick Bertoletti won the contest by eating an astounding 58 hot dogs. Again, that is a ton of hot dogs! Most of us can handle two at a time, if that, but Bertoletti was able to down 58 of those bad boys without blinking an eye. Yet, he is not Chestnut. There can only be one hot dog king.

Why Joey Chestnut missed the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut will return to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2025, but he was banned in the first place because it is against competition rules to endorse a second brand other than Nathan's. Specifically, Chestnut endorsed a rival brand, Impossible Foods, and therefore did not attend the contest. Chestnut blamed Nathan's for changing their rules on the fly, though at the time he stated he was open to returning.

"Everything with Impossible was perfectly fine by all my previous agreements," Chestnut told Sports Illustrated. "They changed terms and conditions [around] exclusivity. And it's not the first time they've changed some things, but it's the first time they've really changed things after the fact."

Thankfully, Chestnut and Nathan's were able to put this bad beef behind them, and the company relishes his return. I'll see myself out.

What changed to make Joey Chestnut return to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest?

While the language was vague, both Nathan's and Chestnut came to the understanding that the contest, and frankly the money to be made from said event, is worth letting bygones be bygones. Chestnut still endorses Impossible Foods, though it's likely he will not be as...obvious about doing so during the actual contest. Chestnut himself has maintained that Nathan's went out of their lane to force him to miss the 2024 event, saying "those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs."

Chestnut will make his return in 2025 thanks to this mysterious mutual agreement, whatever it may be, but he will have to be the 2024 champion Bertoletti if he hopes to take back his crown.

How fans reacted to Joey Chestnut’s shocking Nathan's no-show

Understandably, fans of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest were not fans of Chestnut's absence, though they hardly blamed the competitive eater himself. Chestnut made it known prior to the event that he wanted to take part in it, thus placing all of the pressure on Nathan's. When the company still refused to let him in thanks to his partnership with Impossible Foods, they were forced to take the blame.

Chestnut has the World Record for eating the most hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes at 76. He is the only recognizable face in the sport for most fans who watch this event once a year. He won the breakup, but thankfully Nathan's and Chestnut got back together in time for this year's event.

Who won the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest with Joey Chestnut out?

With Chestnut forced to sit out of last year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, someone else had to claim the crown. That honor went to Patrick Bertoletti, who ate 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Again, that is an incredibly-impressive number of hot dogs, if not a little disgusting. Yet, it also puts Bertoletti on a collision course with Chestnut for July 4. The two competitive eaters have a lot to gain by going up against each other, creating a rivalry that could sustain the sport as a whole.

Again, at his best, Chestnut broke the world record by eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes. That is a solid 18 more than Bertoletti, who will have to step up his game if he hopes to defeat Chestnut.