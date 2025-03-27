John Calipari and Arkansas have a secret weapon against Texas Tech, but it comes with a risk

The Sweet 16 tips off with a marquee showdown between 10th-seeded Arkansas and third-seeded Texas Tech, a matchup that will test the battle-tested coaching of John Calipari.

Calipari, making his 16th trip to the Sweet 16, is aiming to keep Arkansas’ Cinderella run alive as the only double-digit seed left in the tournament. The Razorbacks, led by Boogie Fland and Johnell Davis, are already riding high after their stunning Round of 32 upset over No. 2 St. John’s, knocking out legendary coach Rick Pitino in the process.

But Friday’s game brings an added twist — the return of Arkansas’ secret weapon: Adou Thiero.

Is Adou Thiero a game-changer for Arkansas?

The 6-foot-8 junior, who followed Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas, is set to return after missing more than a month due to injury. Thiero hasn’t played since February 22, but after going through contact drills in practice this week, he’s cleared for action. Calipari has hinted at a 12-15 minute workload, though CBB insider Jon Rothstein reports he’ll be fully tested in practice before Friday’s game.

Before his injury, Thiero was a force on both ends of the floor, averaging:

15.6 PPG

6.0 RPG

1.7 SPG

54.8% FG

His ability to shine in high-pressure games was on full display against Kentucky, Alabama, and Baylor, making his return a potential X-factor.

However, Calipari faces a tough dilemma:

Start Thiero, risking chemistry disruption after Arkansas’ historic run?

Bring him off the bench, potentially limiting his impact and confidence?

It’s a double-edged sword — his return is a boost, but after more than a month away, reintegrating him could either elevate Arkansas’ momentum or throw it off balance.

The Toppin challenge and Arkansas’ underdog fight

Standing in Arkansas’ way is Texas Tech star JT Toppin, a dominant two-way force averaging:

18.1 PPG

9.3 RPG

1.4 BPG

Toppin has been the anchor for the Red Raiders, and with Thiero potentially tasked with guarding him, his defensive stamina and rhythm will be immediately tested.

Currently listed as underdogs heading into Friday, the Razorbacks will need another upset performance to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight — a stage Calipari hasn’t reached in six years.

The question remains: Will Thiero’s return be the spark Arkansas needs, or will it disrupt their historic run? Only time will tell.