John Calipari’s departure from Kentucky just might be a win-win for everyone involved

A win is a win is a win is a win! Through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, all Power Five schools have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. Among those teams include the Arkansas Razorbacks, the BYU Cougars and the Kentucky Wildcats. All three of these teams are led by new head coaches in John Calipari, Kevin Young and Mark Pope. Shockingly, these three head coaches are all intertwined.

With SMU firing Rob Lanier, only for him to resurface as Rice's head coach seven days later, it opened up the most impactful game of musical chairs in last offseason's coaching carousel. Former USC head coach Andy Enfield left for SMU. That caused former Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman to leave for the Trojans. Calipari replaced Musselman, Pope replaced Calipari and Young replaced Pope.

So the crazy part in all this is the second half of that coaching carousel musical chairs all resulted in first-year head coaches not only making the NCAA Tournament, but getting to the Sweet Sixteen in March Madness. The Calipari divorce with Kentucky was brutal. Pope's departure for Lexington was unexpected. And who could have seen Young lead the Cougars to the Sweet Sixteen in his first year!

Although there is so much left to be written, it is safe to say that everyone involved is better off.

How Arkansas, BYU and Kentucky all made it to the Sweet Sixteen

Arkansas is 22-13 on the season and earned a No. 10 seed into the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks defeated Bill Self's No. 7-seeded Kansas Jayhawks 79-72 in their Round of 64 matchup. From there, No. 10 Arkansas stunned No. 2 St. John's 75-66 in the Round of 32 to get to the Sweet Sixteen. The Hogs will be matched up against No. 3-seeded Texas Tech on Thursday night very late.

Kentucky is 24-11 on the season and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats handled No. 14 Troy in their first-round matchup, 76-57. They then took advantage of No. 6 Illinois in their Round of 32 matchup to reach the Sweet Sixteen, 84-75. Kentucky will be taking on one of its biggest rivals in the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers on Friday evening with the Elite Eight on the line in it.

As for BYU, the Cougars are 26-9 on the season. They earned a No. 6 seed out of the Big 12 into the NCAA Tournament. BYU got past No. 11 VCU in their first round game, 80-71, before narrowly upsetting No. 3 Wisconsin in their Round of 32 matchup to get to the Sweet Sixteen, 91-89. Up next for the Cougars will be the No. 2-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday with the Elite Eight after.

Overall, it is safe to say that Arkansas, BYU and Kentucky got the most out of their teams this season, all things considered. While I would not be shocked if any of these teams get to the Elite Eight, I would not surprise me if all three of the teams' seasons ended before Saturday morning. Regardless, it just goes to show that both parties can still have success in the wake of a divorce. Always remain positive.

Kentucky may have no use for Calipari any more, but Arkansas does, and UK has a better fit in Pope.