John Calipari keeps key Arkansas player as NBA Draft withdrawal confirmed

Arkansas forward Karter Knox took to social media to announce he'll withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and return to Fayetteville next season.

Knox was openly on the fence about whether to go pro or stay in school. But now, he's officially decided to rejoin legendary head coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks for his sophomore year. This is a massive development for an Arkansas squad poised to build on its improbably impressive 2025 Sweet 16 run.

No one's happier about Karter Knox choosing Arkansas over 2025 NBA Draft than John Calipari

Calipari's inaugural campaign as the head coach at Arkansas was turbulent and filled with ups and downs, but it was an overall success. After all, they reached the regional semifinal as a No. 10 seed before letting an Elite Eight berth slip away. Knox, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors wing Kevin Knox, was a key rotational piece for the Hogs and should see his role expand.

In 36 games (24 starts) as a freshman, Knox averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and an assist. He boasted a respectable .462/.350/.802 shooting line, demonstrating an ability to score from all three levels. Yet, perhaps the most notable aspect of his efforts is that the bright lights of March Madness only amplified him.

After battling through foul trouble in Arkansas' first-round matchup with Kansas, Knox caught fire in the next two contests. He effectively doubled his regular-season scoring and rebounding totals and flashed his defensive chops as well.

Knox was remarkable in Arkansas' Round of 32 meeting with No. 2 seed St. John's. He dropped 15 points on five field goal attempts, thanks to a relentless aggression that netted him 11 free throws, which he converted nine of. His two-way prowess was on full display, tallying five "stocks" (four blocks and a steal), paving the way for an upset victory.

Somehow, Knox was arguably even better in the next match. He notched an efficient 20-point, six-board Sweet 16 performance against Texas Tech, going 6-of-8 from the floor (including 4-of-4 from three).

The No. 25-ranked player of the 2024 recruiting class, Knox looked every bit the part of a four-star prospect. He showcased his skill set last season and figures to be an integral part of Calipari's plans for 2025-26. With the versatile wing factoring into the equation, ESPN's Jeff Borzello has Arkansas 10th in the latest early NCAA top 25 hierarchy.