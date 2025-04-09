John Calipari made some Arkansas history in first year, but the next step is the hardest

John Calipari accomplished everything he needed to and more in his first year as the coach at Arkansas. Against odds, he catapulted the Razorbacks into the NCAA Tournament after losing the first five conference games of the season.

Not only did Arkansas reach the NCAA Tournament, before they were knocked out in the Sweet 16, they took down No. 7 seed Kansas and Bill Self and then upset No. 2 seed St. John’s and Rick Pitino.

The icing on the cake of his first-year in Fayetteville is the Razorbacks finished ranked No. 20 in the AP poll, the first time in program history a first-year coach finished the season ranked in the poll. It also comes with sky-high expectations for next season. Now that he’s shown just how good he can be in one of college basketball’s toughest conferences, he has to prove it wasn’t a fluke.

John Calipari is the first first-year head coach in program history to finish his debut ranked in the AP Poll. https://t.co/MMqpuD1VqM — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) April 8, 2025

Then again, Calipari isn’t a stranger to expectations no matter how high or low they are. Which means regardless of what people expect, Calipari knows how to handle the pressure.

John Calipari exceeded expectations in year one, but brings a mountain of more expectations for the future

Calipari can’t afford to regress in year two. This season, he teased Arkansas basketball fans that he was the right hire. He proved that while he was washed at Kentucky, he is still a quality coach.

He brought his top players with him from the Wildcats to Arkansas and it worked. Now he has to prove he can recruit to the Razorbacks. The good thing about the tournament run the Razorbacks had is it proved to high school recruits Calipari is still a good coach.

Not many coaches would have been able to turn a team around after a torrid start to conference play. But he was able to figure it out before the end of the season. Now it’s about consistent success.

It’s one thing for the Razorbacks to be good enough for one season, but now that needs to be replicated and sustained. The next step for Calipari and Arkansas is to become a powerhouse in the SEC. And then becoming a national contender.

If anybody can do it, Calipari can. The good thing is, he’s got a solid foundation after year one.