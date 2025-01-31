John Calipari puts himself before his players ahead of Kentucky return
By Lior Lampert
For the seventh time in his illustrious 33-year head-coaching career, John Calipari will face Kentucky. However, this marks his first return to Rupp Arena since leaving the program to join longtime SEC rival, Arkansas.
After 15 remarkable seasons with Kentucky, Calipari will be a visitor in a place he and his family used to call home. The one-time national champion is coming to Lexington as an outsider. It's a completely different perspective from previously being the king of the castle. Everyone understands the magnitude of the moment, including himself.
However, Calipari isn't the only ex-Kentucky member set to go against their previous school when the Razorbacks roll into town. Three players followed him to Arkansas: Adou Thiero, D.J. Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic. But when addressing the media regarding the highly anticipated clash with the Wildcats, the renowned sideline chief ostensibly stole the spotlight.
John Calipari puts himself before his players ahead of Kentucky return
Calipari was asked if he's spoken with Thiero, Wagner or Ivisic about handling and playing through the presumed emotions they will feel. And his long-winded response was mostly about himself, not them.
"Let me just say this, there will be some emotions now, walking into Rupp Arena," Calipari told reporters (h/t The Cats Pause's Aaron Gershon). "There will be for me; you’re not going to erase from my mind what we’ve done there. You can’t erase history. It’s what it was.
That came after Calipari briefly stated the four of him, Wagner, Thiero and Ivisic would chat privately about the matter. Then, he proceeded to talk about his plans upon arriving in Lexington.
"We walk in Friday night, so I get to run a little run-through in Rupp. We’ll be in there Friday night," Calipari said. I cherish my time there, and so does [my wife] Ellen and our family. I want you to understand even my friends are Kentucky fans. ... I hope they have red socks on, but that’s what it is. I look forward to walking in the building."
Moreover, Calipari concluded his statement by shouting out Big Blue Nation. He expects a raucous atmosphere as the opponent in No. 12 Kentucky's looming showdown with him and Arkansas as the opponent.
"All I know is the fans; they’re terrific. They were terrific during our run -- they’re engaged. And my guess is they’re going to be really engaged on Saturday.”
Despite the question centering around Thiero, Wagner and Ivisic, Calipari shared some self-absorbed insight. Oddly enough, there wasn't much mention of the trio he successfully recruited to join him at Arkansas ahead of them confronting Kentucky together.