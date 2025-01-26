John Calipari in for rude awakening after hopeful comments about Kentucky fans
By Mark Powell
John Calipari's first season with the Arkansas Razorbacks hasn't gone according to plan. Calipari's squad is just 12-8 despite a loaded recruiting and transfer class that was meant to take the Razorbacks to the NCAA Tournament. That could still happen, as the SEC is loaded with talent and could very well lead the field in tournament teams by a conference, but Arkansas can't afford to miss out on marquee wins. Thankfully for them, they have an opportunity next week against Calipari's former team.
Defeating Kentucky would be a statement win for Calipari and Co. This isn't just due to the surrounding narrative of Cal's return to Lexington, but also because Kentucky and Mark Pope are a top-10 team, though that in itself is up for debate following a loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Calipari was asked about his looming return on Saturday, and he sounded hopeful – not just about a possible Arkansas win but also reuniting with some old friends.
“There will be some emotion walking into that building, and really being in town. (I’ll) probably get together with some of my friends. They’re playing good. We’ve got our hands full. Let’s see what happens. They’re a good team. Mark’s doing a good job with them,” Calipari said Saturday.
John Calipari could be in for a rude awakening from Kentucky fans
Calipari will get together with friends in the area, but he should not expect a warm reception from Kentucky fans. At the very least, he will get a mixed reaction, as Calipari's final years in Lexington did not go according to plan. Heck, the fact Pope has managed to right the ship so quickly says more about him than anything else.
Coach Cal excelled at producing top-tier NBA Draft prospects throughout his tenure, but failed to make tournament runs with that same young talent near the end. In fact, he mentioned that very fact as a 'lesson' he learned during his final season at Kentucky which he failed to implement.
"The lesson was you can't do this now with seven freshmen," Calipari said back in May 2024, per ESPN. "You just can't. You're going to hit a team that's 25 years old on average, one was 26, and that team is physically going to get you, and so now we have a couple transfers that are older, some kids that transferred from Kentucky that went through it, and they're a year older, and some freshmen."
Pope didn't need such a lesson, as he knew from Day 1 that building a veteran roster is the best way to ensure tournament success come March. Calipari had to learn the hard way, and it's why some Kentucky fans won't look back fondly on his entire tenure.