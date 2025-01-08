John Mozeliak is almost out of options to avoid worst-case Nolan Arenado scenario
By Mark Powell
It's no big secret that the St. Louis Cardinals want to trade Nolan Arenado this winter. Arenado is coming off one of his worst seasons offensively, is 33 years old and has at least three years and $52 million left on his contract. The Colorado Rockies are paying some of that, but not much, and John Mozeliak would rather clear space on the infield for the next generation of Cardinals stars.
Yet, trading Arenado is proving easier said than done for many of the reasons just listed. St. Louis agreed to a trade with the Houston Astros just a few weeks ago, only for Arenado to use his no-trade clause and kill the deal. Houston moved on and signed Christian Walker and dealt for Isaac Paredes as their corner infield answers.
With Houston out, the Boston Red Sox have entered the fray. Craig Breslow and the Sox know they are the Cardinals only real option to trade Arenado at this juncture, so they have all the leverage. Boston has two choices themselves – Breslow can either trade for Arenado, or sign Alex Bregman to a long-term deal.
The Boston Red Sox are in no rush to trade for Nolan Arenado, thus screwing the Cardinals
There is also the issue of Triston Casas, Boston's first baseman, and whether Arenado or Rafael Devers would play third base. It's a complicated equation, but one Breslow is willing to solve to improve the Red Sox infield and lineup. FanSided's Robert Murray is vehemently against such an idea, and he makes a good point:
"Moving Casas is not something that the Red Sox should do. But moving Casas, and then potentially replacing him with the 34-year-old Arenado and the $74 million remaining on his contract, would be organizational malpractice and could set the franchise back years," Murray wrote.
The Red Sox are in no rush to trade Casas despite the starting pitching available on the trade market. The main problem, at least per recent reports, is that the Cardinals will only take on so much of Arenado's contract. The more money St. Louis is willing to eat, the better their eventual return will be and the sooner a trade can get done. Arenado is reportedly willing to accept a trade to Boston, but the money is the holdup.
St. Louis is running out of options, and should a trade with Boston not occur, there is a very real possibility Arenado starts next season on the Cardinals roster. That's not how Mozeliak wants to go out.