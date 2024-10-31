John Mozeliak's first official Cardinals offseason move is as weak as they come
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals saw a loaded Los Angeles Dodgers roster win the first World Series of what could be several thanks to Shohei Ohtani's long-term contract (and deferred salary), and opted against challenging them.
John Mozeliak, entering his final winter in charge of the Cardinals baseball operations, already hinted this would be the case. In theory, fans shouldn't be surprised by the Cards direction – this team ranks higher in payroll than their ownership would like, and the on-field results haven't been there.
"In the past, we were always aggressively looking at free agency, how we can improve our club, and we’ve already stated that this offseason, we’re going to take a step back," Mozeliak told FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne. “We’re certainly excited about the roster that we’re potentially going to have, but it is different in the sense of preparation. I’m sitting here talking with you. A week from now, we’ll be at the GM meetings, and usually what I’d be ramping up for is a lot different than than what I’m currently working on."
Cardinals make surprising slew of roster moves to start offseason
Mozeliak wasn't lying about taking the proverbial step back. It took St. Louis less than one day into MLB free agency to make a surprising move and cut payroll. The Cardinals opted against picking up the options for Lance Lynn, Keynan Middleton and Kyle Gibson. All three will become free agents, and had a $1 million buyout.
Lynn had a club option for $11 million and is coming off one of his best seasons in years, as he had a 3.84 ERA in over 117 innings. Gibson had a $12 million club option, and a 4.24 ERA to boot. Both were key members of the St. Louis rotation overhaul plan from last winter. Middleton, meanwhile, had a $6 million option and did not pitch in 2024. All three could come back, but Lynn is likely to receive more elsewhere. Gibson provided little of substance. Middleton could return and, if he's able to pitch like his old self in 2025, would be one heck of a pickup for any team in need of bullpen help.
By declining all three options, St. Louis saved nearly $30 million. That's not a small sum, but given the Cards intent to cut payroll, I'd be surprised if much is reinvested in the on-field product.