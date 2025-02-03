3 moves John Mozeliak could make if he were actually serious about saving Cardinals legacy
St. Louis Cardinals general manager, John Mozeliak, is headed out the door at the end of the 2025 season and Chaim Bloom will step in his place and take over the rebuilding Cardinals.
Mozeliak hasn't done much this offseason, much to the dismay of the Cardinals faithful. They've been involved in quite a bit of rumors, but for the most part, not much has happened.
Nolan Arenado is the player every pundit expects to be traded. The veteran third baseman is making quite a bit of money and likely won't be on the roster for the Cardinals' next World Series run, so holding onto him would be a bit odd.
Aside from Arenado, there are a few moves Mozeliak could make to save his Cardinals legacy before he heads out the door.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Locking Masyn Winn down long term makes a lot of sense
While a lot of people are looking at who the Cardinals should trade away, it's important to look at the cornerstone pieces of the team. Players like Arenado and Sonny Gray won't be around for the next World Series run, but shortstop Masyn Winn is certainly somebody St. Louis could build around.
As we're seeing with Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the market for superstars is only going to turn from bad to worse for their teams. Mozeliak has the ability to lock Wynn down on a long term deal in the same way the Kansas City Royals locked up Bobby Witt Jr. Witt is going to be a Royal until 2030. After that, he has four years with an opt out. Following that, there are three club options.
If Mozeliak can lock Wynn down on a deal that'll keep him in St. Louis for more than half his career, it'll leave quite a good taste in Cardinals fans mouths.
2. Mozeliak should trade Ryan Helsley while he has his most value
While Arenado has dominated the trade rumors for the Cardinals, there are quite a few other players they could look to deal this offseason. The top player Mozeliak should trade this offseason is closer Ryan Helsley. Helsley is entering the final year of arbitration and Spotrac projects him to sign for $8.2 million. It's very unlikely the Cardinals can re-sign him next offseason unless the team makes a surprising turnaround in one season.
Each passing day, Helsley loses a bit of trade value. If he's traded right now, the team that lands him would have him for the rest of the offseason and the entire 2025 season. If the Cardinals wait until the trade deadline, the team that's landing him would only be getting half a season of the flamethrower.
Right now, St. Louis could likely deal Helsley to a team like the Boston Red Sox for a massive return of prospects. The Red Sox would likely part ways with one or two of their top-ten prospects to bring Helsley in to replace Kenley Jansen.
Either way, Mozeliak and the Cardinals won't be able to re-sign Helsley next winter so trading him now makes the most sense.
1. The Cardinals need to trade for Dodgers starter Bobby Miller
This idea could fit in with trading Helsley.
The Cardinals need to do whatever they can to swing a trade for Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller. Miller's value, though still high, is at the lowest point that it'll be at over the next few years. He's coming off a terrible 2024 season and there's no room for him in the Dodgers' starting lineup.
Miller could slot into the Cardinals lineup and be a key piece to St. Louis' rebuild. He would join a future rotation with top prospect Tink Hence, who's regarded as one of the best pitching prospects in the game.
Miller could be the return for a player like Helsley. Aside from Helsley, there are few pieces the Cardinals could offer the Dodgers to land their highly-touted pitching prospect.
But if Miller is going to be traded, it's this season. The Dodgers have five big league starters who could all be All-Star level starters and Miller won't be taking their place any time soon. He would be very welcomed in St. Louis, though.