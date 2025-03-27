John Mozeliak's parting words for Cardinals fans is more petty gaslighting

The St. Louis Cardinals baseball operations department will not be run by John Mozeliak for much longer. Rather, Chaim Bloom will take control and build the team in his image. That is both good and bad news for the Cardinals, as Bloom is a fresh face and has a plan. The bad news is Bloom's plan could involve a full-scale rebuild, as he oversaw to some extent in Boston.

Mozeliak has been the poster boy for Cardinals incompetence for quite some time. You've probably noticed that in the headlines on this very website over the last couple of years. St. Louis has not performed up to expectations in the lowly NL Central that was there for the taking. Some cam blame Oli Marmol for not getting the most out of his team, but Mozeliak and the front office extended the manager just last winter.

Former Cardinals executive John Mozeliak cannot get out of St. Louis fast enough

Mozeliak does not have a speech planned for his departure, either in the front office or for the fanbase. Instead, he was opted to remain petty, and will take that to his baseball grave.

“I don't have any intentions of giving a speech today. If so, you know what my message would be? So when they boo me, I can say, ‘I'm leaving. You got your wish. Like, celebrate the moment,’” Mozeliak told John Denton. “Yell at me, but I mean, I think about it — if you’re on the other side, I would be appreciative if I didn't want the guy here.”

So, Mozeliak wants to be cheered for leaving? What world is this?

Mozeliak has overseen the complete and utter destruction of what had been a regular contender. Instead, the Cardinals would be lucky to finish middle of the pack in a lackluster NL Central, headlined by the rival Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.

Bloom may not be the best replacement. It could get worse before it gets better for St. Louis. At the very least, the Cardinals should give their fans a clear direction. Mozeliak did not do that, and rather than acknowledge his own flaws, he's taken aim at the fanbase. That will not win him over any fans in St. Louis – not that he had many to begin with.