John Sterling loses it after Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton go back-to-back for Yankees
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees looked like they were heading for a loss in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. Trailing 3-1 with a runner on base, Aaron Judge stepped up to the plate, while Guardians manager Stephen Vogt brought in his elite closer, Emmanuel Clase. Given Judge's struggles at the plate this offseason, it appeared to be a smart move on Vogt's part.
The thing is, Judge hit a laser of a home run over the right field wall to tie the game at three runs apiece. Then, one batter later, the Yankees took a 4-3 lead after a solo home run crushed to dead center field.
You heard the call by Brian Anderson on TBS. For the diehard Yankees fans, they want to hear what legendary radio voice John Sterling had to say, Jomboy Media has you covered with Sterling's calls over the the TBS broadcast.
Listen to John Sterling's calls on Aaron Judge's and Giancarlo Stanton's home runs in ALCS Game 3
From "Here comes the Judge" to "Giancarlo! Non si puo Stoparlo," Sterling didn't miss a beat.
This brought Progressive Field to rowdy loudness to stunned silence. It felt like the Guardians were on the verge of hitting an 0-3 deficit and one loss away from being eliminated. But for the Yankees, they realized the Guardians wouldn't go down without a fight. It certainly helped that the Yankees tacked on an extra run on a Gleyber Torres sacrifice fly to give the team a 5-3 lead.
With Lane Thomas on second base, Vogt called upon Jhonkensy Noel as a pinch hitter. With two outs on the board, Noel hit a no-doubter of a home run to tie the game and send the game into extra innings.
While these home runs aren't officially game-winners, it did wake up the Yankees land silenced the critics of Judge for not having his postseason moment.