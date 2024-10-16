John Sterling provides critical analysis of Yankees base running
By Thomas Erbe
Things could not be better for the New York Yankees than right now. They are up 2-0 in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians and are just two more wins away from reaching their first World Series since 2009. The "Evil Empire" is back. But why is John Sterling up in arms?
For those who don't know, Sterling is a broadcasting legend. He retired earlier this season from calling Yankees games, which he did for 35 years. But he returned to the booth in September to finish the season with the team. We're all thankful that he did.
Sterling is famous for dozens of his unique and punny calls. Back in the day, and Alex Rodriguez home run would have him saying, "An A-Bomb! From A-Rod!" A Bernie Williams trip around the bases would prompt his shouting "Bern, baby, Bern!" Most recently, Sterling would prompt the crowd to "All Rise" for an Aaron Judge homer, and call the works of Juan Soto, "Juanderful."
But just as easily as he enjoys the highs of Yankees baseball, he calls out the lows. The latest example came on Tuesday night when two baserunning errors in the same inning prompted Sterling to sound off in frustration.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
John Sterling said the Yankees "run the bases like drunks."
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Jazz Chisolm Jr. was caught getting a little too cute with his lead at second base and was picked off. Then, after an RBI double, Anthony Rizzo was caught in a rundown between second and third. This gave us one of the best John Sterling soundbites we've ever been blessed with.
After describing Rizzo being caught and retired in a rundown in the bottom of the sixth inning, Sterling said that kind of baserunning is "what they do." He went on to say the Yankees "run the bases like drunks." Incredible.
Why so down, John? The Yankees are six wins away from their first title in 15 seasons. They have only gone 15-plus years without a title three times in their history since their first one in 1923. The drought could be over very, very soon. Stay positive.