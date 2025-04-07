When can Johni Broome declare for the NBA Draft? Best landing spots for Auburn star

The Auburn Tigers' dominant season came to a disappointing end with a Final Four loss to the Florida Gators. Johni Broome finished his final game with 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting, logging seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes.

It was an incredible senior campaign for Broome, who finished second to Cooper Flagg in a hotly contested Wooden Award race. He averaged 18.6 points and led the SEC in both rebounding (10.8) and blocks (2.1). There was not a more consistent, impactful force in college hoops' deepest conference. Broome deserves immense credit for his sustained growth across five years between Morehead State and Auburn.

Fresh out of college eligibility, Broome is set to enter the 2025 NBA Draft in June. The No. 17-ranked prospect at FanSided, most projections slot Broome somewhere between the late first round or early second round. He's an older prospect at 22 years old, but there simply weren't many (if any) better players in college basketball this season.

When can Johni Broome declare for the NBA Draft?

Since he's a graduating senior, Broome doesn't really need to "declare." There's no option to return to school. He's not hitting the transfer portal. It's NBA or bust. As such, expect something more along the lines of a heartfelt thank you to Auburn fans than an outright declaration.

With Broome to the NBA effectively a lock, it's now a matter of how far he can rise or fall through the pre-draft process. Broome figures to be an active participant at the NBA Combine and in workouts around the league. His wide range of potential outcomes means pretty much all 30 teams have a realistic shot.

Let's dive into a few top fits.

3. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs' frontcourt rotation is awfully thin outside of Victor Wembanyama. We've seen a lot of small-ball since the former No. 1 pick went down for the season with a blood clot. Charles Bassey and Sandro Mamukelashvili probably aren't playing for a contender, and the Spurs want to start winning games soon.

Broome can play next to Wembanyama or serve as the backup center. He's probably going to be one of the more consistently productive and impactful rookies out of the gate. It's fair to wonder what his ceiling is as an athletically limited 22-year-old, but Broome's post skills, 3-point shooting, and passing at 6-foot-10 ought to yield positive results. He's a better defender than he gets credit for and San Antonio can give him plenty of support on that end.

This feels like a Spurs pick, too. Broome plays smart and hard, with a game predicated less on ego than on taking advantage of what the defense gives him. He was the primary fulcrum at Auburn, but Broome should adjust quickly to more of a connective, play-finishing role in the NBA.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers need to add physicality and rebounding in the frontcourt next to Joel Embiid. Broome can supply both, potentially serving as a backup center and a part-time four next to Embiid. Philly's outlook is murkier than ever as the injuries pile up, but this is a team theoretically looking to contend next season. Going for an older prospect in the second round makes sense.

Daryl Morey is an analytics fiend and Broome will light up all the right models. He is, again, quite possibly the best player in college hoops. He hasn't exactly been hard to lay eyes on. With Guerschon Yabusele about to hit free agency, Broome profiles as a logical successor to that role. Ideally, he'd bring a bit more on the glass and on defense without sacrificing Yabu's dynamism as a shooter and passing hub.

Embiid's availability is a perpetual uncertainty at this point, so just beefing up the frontcourt in general is a smart plan. Adem Bona looks quite good and Yabu could still re-sign in free agency, but Broome is a ready-made talent who gives Philadelphia a necessary edge in the paint. He'd be a home run with the No. 35 pick.

1. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics continue to steadfastly target established college stars late in the first round. The Baylor Scheierman investment seems to be paying off. Payton Pritchard has struck it large. Boston currently owns the No. 28 and No. 32 picks, and both are reasonable slots for Broome.

Al Horford is gradually approaching the end of his career. The Celtics still lean heavily on the 38-year-old, but he doesn't have much high-level basketball left in the tank. Beyond Kristaps Porzingis, Boston's only other consistent rotation big is Luke Kornet. Brad Stevens would be wise to reinforce the frontcourt.

Broome should learn a lot from Horford, who's undoubtedly happy to divulge tricks of the trade. He will never defend on Horford's level, but Broome brings a bit more shot-blocking equity on the back line and he's a sensational rebounder. The offensive fit is seamless. Broome can hit 3s, face up, and drop passes from the elbow. Or he can just feast on mismatches in the paint. Boston's five-out offense should suit him nicely.