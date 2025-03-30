Auburn appeared to be cruising to its second Final Four appearance in program history, holding a double-digit lead over Michigan State in the second half of the South regional final. And then the Tigers' worst-case scenario flashed before their eyes, as National Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome was forced to leave the game after landing awkwardly on his arm.

Broome was contesting a drive to the basket with just over 10 minutes left. His block attempt came up short, and his momentum carried him into an awkward-looking landing. His leg appeared to give a bit, and as he tried to brace his fall he landed with his weight on his right elbow.

Johni Broome is down down in noticeable pain

He was on the ground for a few seconds, and when he got back up it was clear that the arm was causing him significant discomfort. He came out of the game immediately, seemingly mouthing "I'm done" to his coaches. He was then taken off the court, where he was met by both team medical personnel and his parents who had come down from the stands.

Update: Just when it seemed like Broome's status was in doubt, he made a heroic return ... and promptly drilled a 3:

It should be noted that Broome was still nursing his elbow even after returning, so this remains a situation to monitor.

Original post: Obviously, it's still far too early to speculate about the exact nature or severity of Broome's injury, and the team has yet to issue an update on his condition. We'll continue to monitor the situation.

But it certainly didn't look good, and if Auburn survives to reach the Final Foul, it's unclear whether Broome will be good to go for a semifinal matchup against Florida next weekend. Which would have devastating consequences for the Tigers, to say the least: Broome had already put up 22 points and 12 rebounds before exiting, as the Spartans frontcourt simply had no answer for him. While Auburn has plenty of depth, they don't have an interior force like Broome, especially offensively.