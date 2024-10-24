25-under-25: Jonathan Kuminga is blossoming at the perfect time
By Quinn Everts
Klay Thompson is now a proud Texan and the Golden State Warriors, as we've known them for the past decade, are dead. That doesn't mean the Warriors themselves are dead; Steph Curry remains an indomitable force and Steve Kerr is a top-tier NBA coach, but the Warriors dynasty has dissipated. As Golden State enters the 2024-25 season with a different feel, different roster and different set of expectations than it has gotten used to, a 22-year-old Jonathan Kuminga comes front and center to help usher in — and maybe lead — the era of Warriors basketball that follows the most dominant run in franchise history.
No pressure, Jonathan.
In his third NBA season, Kuminga came into his own. He was no longer getting minutes for the sake of his development, he was getting consistent minutes because of his production. Kuminga averaged 16.1 points in 2023-24, a 6.2-point increase from his sophomore campaign.
The funny part about scouting players like Jonathan Kuminga is that, before they get to the NBA, they're viewed as "projects," and everyone agrees it will take a few years before they figure out the NBA game. But then they get to the NBA, and everyone freaks out when they don't turn into stars immediately. Kuminga, in year three, proved he is still right on schedule.
Kuminga played one season for G League Ignite instead of attending college. During that short stint with GLI, the 6-foot-8 forward had plenty of showstopping moments where he flashed the bounce, ball handling and strength that would eventually make him a lottery pick, but also had moments that made it clear he would enter the NBA with a mostly undeveloped offensive game.
The rawness didn't scare away Golden State — which possessed the seventh overall pick in that draft thanks to the Andrew Wiggins trade with Minnesota — and the Warriors selected Kuminga, ready to buckle down for a few developmental years.
That patience paid off. Golden State deserves props for how it brought along Kuminga; it sprinkled him in the lineup in his first two seasons, letting him play alongside elite NBA talent and hoping he'd start to understand the game better thanks to the exposure. That plan appears to have worked to perfection, as Kuminga looked confident in year three with an expanded role.
Kuminga knows what he's good at, and that's being aggressive toward the hoop. Nearly 70% of his shots came within ten feet of the basket and he shot 74.9 percent at the hoop, where he often got to with a surprising burst off the dribble for someone who is 6-foot-8. He's a weapon in the open floor, using long strides and body control to force his way inside where he's flexible and agile enough to finish consistently. He's the type of player that, if you saw him playing in an open gym, you'd probably think he's the best basketball player alive. Size, burst, strength, agility and power don't combine like this very often.
Kuminga's mix of strength and twitchiness is a big reason he had so many fans in NBA scouting departments, and he's turning those traits into production at the highest level. He also cuts well, and being on a team with Draymond Green and Steph Curry is an important skill to possess. He bursts through lanes when defenses are preoccupied with No. 30, often finding himself open under the basket. He also has the audacity to attempt dunks from areas where most other players wouldn't dare.
The outside shot remains a work in progress, as the Warriors knew it would be when the franchise drafted Kuminga. It's not unusable at the moment: Kuminga is a 34.1 percent 3-point shooter in his three-year career, though his volume has stayed low the whole time, never shooting more than 2.2 attempts per game. The Warriors don't need (or expect) him to replace Klay Thompson's volume from 3-point range, but if he can even stay around the 35 percent range on slightly increased volume, his game would add a pretty huge dimension.
Defensively, Kuminga has a bit of a cheat code by possessing the ideal frame for defensive stoppers in the NBA. He uses that size and his fluid athleticism to make plays on the defensive end, and his effort never lacks. He still has a way to go before Golden State can consistently task him with defending opposing stars, though, and is prone to getting a bit lost when he is forced to switch or make a split-second decision. But the defensive upside is still clear.
Jonathan Kuminga's role will expand even more in 2025
What exactly it will expand into remains unclear. Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski will both be expected to provide more for the Warriors in 2024-25, jumping from good young players into consistent starters who can be relied upon nightly. Golden State might not have championship aspirations anymore, as one of the modern era's original Big Threes has devolved into an aging (albeit still phenomenal) duo.
Kuminga might not be the savior of this franchise. That's putting unnecessary pressure on him. But he looked like a real piece of the future Warriors last season, and if there's any improvement in his shot, his playmaking ability or his on-ball defense, another season of improvement might well in store.
Jonathan Kuminga ranked No. 20 on FanSided's 2024-25 25-under-25, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.