Jonathan Kuminga's trade stock is at an all-time high after two monster games
The Golden State Warriors may have struck gold with Jonathan Kuminga, as his recent offensive surge has reignited his status as a valuable trade asset. In back-to-back standout performances, Kuminga posted 34 points and 10 rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers, followed by another 34-point explosion versus the Phoenix Suns.
Kuminga’s emergence as a consistent offensive threat has been a bright spot for a Warriors team struggling to regain their championship form. Golden State has gone just 4-12 in their last 16 games, slipping to the ninth seed in the Western Conference. However, Kuminga’s elevation to the unofficial sixth man role has been a revelation. His ability to run the offense and dominate with the ball has propelled him to averages of 16.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game—placing him as the team’s second-highest scorer behind Steph Curry, despite not being in the starting lineup.
While Kuminga’s individual success is impressive, the Warriors find themselves in a precarious position. With just two games separating them from the fifth seed and three and a half games from the fourth, the Western Conference remains a crowded and competitive battleground. As the midpoint of the regular season approaches, the team’s margin for error is razor-thin.
Will the Golden State Warriors trade Jonathan Kuminga?
Kuminga’s contributions make him a vital piece in the Warriors’ efforts to secure a playoff spot. Whether he stays with Golden State or is traded, his recent form all but guarantees he’ll have a role in the postseason. Yet, his long-term future with the team remains uncertain.
The Warriors’ win-now mentality, driven by Steph Curry’s advancing age, has placed Kuminga in a challenging position. At just 22 years old, Kuminga has shown flashes of stardom, but the franchise appears hesitant to commit to him as a cornerstone of their future.
General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has reportedly expressed doubts about Kuminga’s potential to fill Curry’s massive shoes as the franchise player. This mindset raises the likelihood of the Warriors trading Kuminga before the deadline, especially while his trade value is at an all-time high.
For Kuminga, this presents an opportunity as much as it does uncertainty. His recent performances have not only solidified his value to the Warriors but have also showcased his potential to other teams. If Golden State decides to move him, Kuminga could land an extension and a more prominent role with another franchise, where his upside as a two-way player would be fully realized.