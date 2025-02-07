Jonathan Taylor is ready to move past "false narratives" about running backs
By Quinn Everts
The running back position has had a resurgence. Well, the backs themselves were always good — but the narrative around backs has undergone a total reversal. Just a few years ago, the NFL tried to convince everyone that premier running backs were obsolete, replaceable and that offenses could function just the same with anyone in the backfield.
That idea was very quickly disspelled. Hop back to the present, and elite running backs might be more valuable than ever; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is right near the top of the list, and in an interview with FanSided, says that he's happy to see the pendulum swing back in favor of high-level backs.
Jonathan Taylor sees progress in the debate about running backs
"It's crazy what a difference a year makes, you know, last year they were talking about how we're undervalued, how you don't need running backs, and now we're the next best thing since sliced bread," Taylor told FanSided during Super Bowl media week in New Orleans.
"Guys like Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, put out elite tape this year," Taylor said — and he's right.
Barkley, who the Super Bowl might hinge on, ran for over 2,000 yards, challenging Eric Dickerson's regular season rushing record. Derrick Henry wasn't far behind, coming within 100 yards of the rare 2,000 yard season himself. The running back position felt more pivotal to team success in 2024 than it had in a long time.
Taylor didn't mention himself, but he is undoubtedly part of that running back resurgance; after two injurry-riddled seasons, the Colts back ran for over 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns (in just 14 games), carrying the Colts offense on his back.
Taylor doesn't see the public perception falling out of favor of the running backs anytime soon, also mentioning a few of the league's promising young backs.
"There's younger guys who are going to continue to push that false narrative out the window like Gibbs, Bijan, there are a lot of guys, so I'm just excited to see those guys get the respect they deserve, help push that false narrative out the window, and we still got work to do, but we made a lot of progress," Taylor said, giving props to two young backs who both received their first Pro Bowl nods this year.
If you haven't heard, the running back... is back. Philadelphia wouldn't be in the Super Bowl without their star back; Baltimore wouldn't have won the AFC North without Derrick Henry. Detroit and Atlanta are building offenses around the two young guys Taylor mentioned. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will likely be picked in the top 15 in the NFL Draft. Teams are realizing that a game-breaking running back can, in fact, break games. Who would have thought?