Jonathan Taylor's take on business side of NFL proves he holds no grudges against Colts
By Lior Lampert
Last season, the Indianapolis Colts and star running back Jonathan Taylor went through ugly, well-chronicled contract negotiations. Eventually, the two sides worked out a deal, though it took months of dialogue. But in hindsight, the one-time All-Pro seems to understand why the situation unfolded how it did, bearing no ill will toward the team.
Speaking with Sterling Holmes on behalf of Dairy Queen via FanSided's Stacking the Box podcast, Taylor acknowledged that the NFL is a business first and foremost. The standout rusher knows that playing hardball is part of the process. Moreover, he's aware of the circumstances at the time, considering he synchronously dealt with an ankle injury that required surgery.
Jonathan Taylor holds no grudges against the Indianapolis Colts
Taylor struggled most with the fact that his ankle issue derailed his routine:
"Athletes are so regimented," Taylor told Holmes. "You go through this long offseason process of getting healthy post-surgery. Once that timeline comes ... your body didn't respond ... now you're not healthy enough to be on the field. That definitely made things tougher ..."
Moreover, Taylor credits his supporters for maintaining their belief in him and rooting for his recovery and long-term status in Indianapolis. They constantly showered him with encouragement, only wanting the best for the former first-round pick.
"There are a lot of great fans out there, who actually had my support, who had my back," Taylor stated. "They wanted to see me healthy but also wanted to see me and the team work things out. Ultimately, we did and the whole thing was about being healthy."
As Taylor alludes to, much of the uncertainty and friction surrounding his contract talks stemmed from his physical well-being (or lack thereof). He's dealt with recurring ankle ailments since entering the league in 2020. Nonetheless, his on-field talent has never been in question.
After weighing the pros and cons, Indy realized that Taylor was a critical part of their offensive operation and came to their senses. The Colts and stud tailback agreed on a three-year, $42 million pact, including $26.5 million in guaranteed money.
It took a trade request and holdout, but finally, the Colts met Taylor's demands. Regardless, the drama is now in the rearview mirror and there's mutual respect between both parties.
Jonathan Taylor spoke to FanSided on behalf of Dairy Queen.