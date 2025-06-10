Is Jonquel Jones playing tonight? Latest injury update for Liberty vs. Sky

The New York Liberty have listed Jonquel Jones as day-to-day ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Sky. Jones suffered an ankle injury during Thursday’s win over the Washington Mystics, logging just six minutes before exiting the game. She finished the contest with three points, four rebounds, and one assist.

While Jones has missed only one game this season, her impact has been critical to the Liberty’s perfect 8-0 start. Though New York has hesitated to label its core as a “Big Three,” Jones’ play speaks volumes. Averaging 13.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game, the 2021 WNBA MVP has anchored the team on both ends of the floor.

One of Jones’ most valuable weapons this season has been her improved 3-point shooting. Currently hitting 42.9 percent from deep, she’s shooting the best she has from long range since her 2018 campaign with the Connecticut Sun. In New York’s first Commissioner’s Cup game this season — ironically against the Sun — Jones posted 13 points and 11 rebounds, including three made triples.

Liberty may need to get creative to beat the Sky without Jonquel Jones

If Jones is unable to play, the Liberty may have to lean into a small-ball lineup, likely shifting Breanna Stewart to the five and inserting Kennedy Burke into the starting unit. That adjustment could present a challenge against Angel Reese, who continues to be a force on the glass. In their last meeting, however, New York’s defense stifled Reese — holding her to two points on 0-of-8 shooting, despite her grabbing 12 rebounds.

Chicago has struggled to gain traction early in the season, entering tonight’s game with a 2-5 record. The Sky are also down a major piece, having lost Courtney Vandersloot — a former WNBA champion and key perimeter threat — to a season-ending ACL injury. Vandersloot had returned to face her former team before the injury cut her season short.

Despite Jones’ uncertain status, the Liberty remain heavy favorites in this matchup. Look for Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu to shoulder the load offensively if Jones is unavailable.

With or without their star center, New York has a chance to extend its unbeaten streak to 9-0 — continuing its march toward WNBA dominance.