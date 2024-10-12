Jordan Burch hurt could muck Oregon Ducks' luck vs. Ohio State late in Week 7 slate
By John Buhler
It is not everything, but it is something. Oregon may be without its best defender in Saturday night's huge home game vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes. Defensive end Jordan Burch sustained a lower-body injury in practice on Thursday. He was said to have been in obvious pain. The South Carolina transfer has really come on this year for Dan Lanning, but it may be a game-time decision for the edge rusher.
Saturday night at Autzen Stadium will be a clash of Big Ten titans, as No. 3 Oregon hosts No. 2 Ohio State. The winner of this game has a chance to go to No. 1, depending on what happens earlier in the day in Dallas between No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma in Red River. The Ducks will be getting three points at home from Ohio State in both programs' biggest matchup of the season up to this point.
While Oregon has played the slightly harder schedule, with a close win over Group of Five contender Boise State earlier in the year, there is a chance we have not seen Ohio State empty the chamber just yet. You could argue they are the only team in FBS who hasn't done so, or hasn't needed to. No matter what happens, the winner of this game should emerge as the presumptive favorite to win the Big Ten.
It is a big spot for Oregon to prove that they are as good as we thought they were earlier this summer.
Jordan Burch's status for Ohio State-Oregon is totally up in the air now
It is an interesting game for both teams. For Oregon, the first few games of the season have not been all that much to write home about. The Ducks have looked shaky at times, but still remain undefeated with wins over most notably Boise State, Michigan State and Oregon State. As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes are also 5-0, but their two best wins are in conference play over Michigan State and Iowa.
The only common opponent they have played up to this point is Michigan State. While both teams won easily over the Spartans, the margin for victory was better for the Buckeyes than it was for the Ducks. Right now, the winner of this game will be the favorite to win the Big Ten and will be almost a lock to get to Indianapolis. The loser, well, the loser may have to see what Penn State and others do.
What I expect for Oregon to do is to keep Burch's game status as close to the vest for as long as possible. The Big Ten does require injuries to be disclosed, so we will know if Burch will be available to play as kickoff approaches. With how much of Ohio State's offense has been generated on the ground, not having Burch available could be a huge issue for the Ducks. I anticipate a tight ballgame.
While both teams should make the College Football Playoff, only one of them can win the Big Ten.