Jordan Love, turnovers and more: 5 playoff X-factors Packers need to break their way
The Packers achieved their goal of qualifying for the postseason but a trip to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles represents a stern test for head coach Matt LaFleur and his team. Green Bay will be substantial underdogs on the road but they do have a shot of pulling off an upset and making a deep playoff run.
Jordan Love and his teammates need a lot of things to go their way if they're going to engineer an improbable run. The good news for Green Bay is that they have a number of different paths to victory. GM Brian Gutekunst has put together a talented roster. It's not a perfect group of players, but there are a number of position groups that could come up big in the playoffs.
The Packers might depend more on potential X-factors than any other team in this year's postseason. Green Bay fans should keep a close eye on the five following factors that might power them to an upset on Sunday.
Packers X-Factor No. 1: Forcing turnovers
The idea that turnovers can be the great equalizer in playoff games is nothing new. That's one reason why the Packers spent big on safety Xavier McKinney in free agency. He leads a defense that has shown a strong ability to give their offense short fields during the regular season.
The 26-year-old defensive back finished the campaign with eight interceptions. He will fancy his chances to force Jalen Hurts into costly mistakes in his team's first-round matchup. McKinney and his mates in the secondary will face a massive challenge going against A.J. Browl and Devonta Smith but they will still be empowered to take risks by defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
The Packers will need to win the turnover battle if they're going to transition from Wild Card entrants to legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The secondary's ability to come up with some big interceptions will be a big variable for Green Bay.
Packers X-factor No. 2: Red zone efficiency
The Packers have one of the league's most explosive offenses in the NFL, but they will need to be hypereffecient in the playoffs. Converting red zone trips into touchdowns could be the difference between an early exit and a deep playoff run.
Josh Jacobs is the player most responsible for this potential X-factor. He found the end zone 15 times in 17 games during the regular season. The high-priced running back will be counted on to set the tone for Green Bay's offense on the road at Philadelphia. It's just as important that he helps his team finish off drives for touchdowns rather than field goals.
Packers X-factor No. 3: The egalitarian nature of the receiver room
Some Packers fans might lament the reality that they do not have a superstar No. 1 wide receiver that Love can go to when they need to make a big play. The other side of that coin is that opposing defenses are never sure which Packers' pass catcher might be the team's top target on any given game.
The likelihood that Christian Watson will miss the Eagles games due to injury does limit Green Bay's receiving options, but it does not completely change the complexion of the team's receiving corps. Romeo Doubs, Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed all have the ability to be Love's top target against Philadelphia. That gives their defense a lot to consider when constructing their game plan this week.
Packers X-factor No. 4: The kicking game
The Packers ultimately fell to the Bears in their Week 18 matchup but Brandon McManus' kick to give the team a lead in the fourth quarter was an encouraging sign heading into the postseason. He doesn't have the biggest leg in the world but he is very accurate. The veteran kicker nailed 17 of his 18 field goal attempts for Green Bay during the regular season.
LaFleur's confidence in McManus could be huge in the playoffs. He won't feel the need to gamble on every fourth down if he can count on three points. That does not mean LaFleur won't be aggressive. It only means he won't be desperate every time his offense crosses the 50-yard line.
The Packers would prefer not to leave games up to McManus' leg but they won't be afraid of his ability to come through under pressure. That's a big advantage in close games for Green Bay.
Packers X-factor No. 5: Jordan Love's aggressive nature
Love isn't the most accurate passer in football, but he does push the ball down the field at an exceptionally high rate. That might open him up to an occasional turnover, but it also gives his receivers a chance to make more than the normal share of big plays.
Those explosive plays can help equalize any playoff matchup the Packers participate in. This is not an offense that needs to nickel and dime their way down the field. Love can use his elite arm strength to throw the ball over the heads of any defensive back that tries to push up on his receivers.
The Packers need Love to play exceptional football in the playoffs and completing big plays is his superpower. The Eagles and anyone else Green Bay plays in the coming weeks need to be careful not to get burned by his big arm.