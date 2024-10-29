Jordan Love wasn’t the only major injury that the Packers avoided in Week 8
The entire Green Bay Packers fanbase held their breath when franchise quarterback Jordan Love left the Week 8 game with a visible limp. Just about everybody's initial reaction was that this injury was connected to the Week 1 left knee injury that sidelined Love to begin the season.
Love missed time with a pretty serious knee injury, though nothing was torn. In his absence, Malik Willis went 2-0 and looked excellent in doing so. But, after Love underwent an MRI and some testing, nothing came back to cause concern for his knee. In fact, it wasn't connected to his knee at all.
Instead, it was diagnosed as a strained groin with the expectation being that Love will improve everyday, while he shouldn't miss any game time.
But Love wasn't the only Packers player that was injured going into Week 9. In fact, one of the best players on defense was facing a scary injury that may have sidelined him for an extended period of time.
Initial tests on Jaire Alexander's knee come back clean, no cause for concern
Star cornerback, Jaire Alexander, left the Week 8 game as well, also with a noticeable limp. Alexander hopped off the field without putting much weight, if any, on his injured leg. At the time, it looked like the absolute worst case scenario for Alexander and the Packers.
But, after the initial testing, Alexander was revealed to have no serious injury to his knee. The initial testing revealed no cause for concern for the Packers and their star cornerback, which wouldn't have seemed very likely based off the way that he was limping on Sunday.
This is absolutely incredible news for the Packers, as Alexander may be the best player on their defense. Not only is he a star cornerback, but he's often tasked with following the other team's best wide receiver around the field each week. In a division with Amon Ra St Brown, Justin Jefferson and DJ Moore as the top wideouts, it's incredibly important for the Packers to have their top cover guy or else they could get gashed on defense.
Yesterday, the Packers were staring down the idea of missing both Jordan Love and Jaire Alexander for multiple weeks. Based on the way that both players were moving around after being injured, assuming the worst came natural. But after the testing, it seems to be best case scenario for Matt LaFleur and the Packers.