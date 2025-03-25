Jordan Montgomery's shocking injury makes Diamondbacks owner look even worse

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed Jordan Montgomery to a one-year, $25 million contract that included an option for the 2025 season, which the left-handed starter has since opted into. Montgomery was fresh off winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers when he signed with Arizona. A former Scott Boras client, Montgomery held out until after the start of spring training to take an under-market deal.

Montgomery went 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA in 2023, splitting time between the Rangers and Cardinals. Boras and Co. hoped his time with Texas would earn him a little more trust and thus capital with interested suitors, but that was not the case. Last season, Montgomery had a 6.23 ERA and spent time in the bullpen. He could be one of the worst free-agent signings in franchise history.

Arizona Diamondbacks owner took shots at Jordan Montgomery

Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick is tired of hearing about it, and took the blame for signing Montgomery this past winter.

"If anyone wants to blame anyone for Jordan Montgomery being a Diamondback, you're talking to the guy that should be blamed," Kendrick told Arizona Sports. "Because I brought it to [the front office's] attention. I pushed for it. They agreed to it -- it wasn't in our game plan. You know when he was signed -- right at the end of spring training. And looking back, in hindsight, a horrible decision to invest that money in a guy who performed as poorly as he did. It's our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint. And I'm the perpetrator of that."

Kendrick may be correct in his assessment, but saying that about a player who is still under contract is unprofessional. Montgomery got a new agent as a result of his contract, and starting his own regular season preparation late seemed to impact the left-hander more than most.

Jordan Montgomery out for season with Tommy John surgery

On Tuesday, Montgomery revealed that he will miss the season and undergo Tommy John surgery. Sure, there was no way of knowing Montgomery had suffered such a major blow at the time of Kendrick's comments in October, but again, this is why making such an outlandish statement about a player currently on the roster is risky.

Montgomery had a subpar spring training and now we know why. Despite full rest and preparation for Opening Day, something was not right. Monty is entering the final season of his deal, meaning Arizona will give him $47.5 million for "117 innings where he allowed 149 H, 81 ER, 14 HR, 44 BB, and struck out 83 hitters (6.23 ERA)," per Arizona Diamondbacks Stats and Info.

Even worse than the contract is how Kendrick kicked Montgomery on the way out. Other free agents should take note – if things don't work out in Arizona, consider yourself collateral to ownership.