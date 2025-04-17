MLB drops the hammer on Jorge Lopez for for starting drama with Andrew McCutchen

This is far from the first time Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez has made headlines for the wrong reasons. On Wednesday night, Lopez was ejected from the Nationals vs Pirates game at PNC Park after he threw at Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen. It was his choice to throw behind McCutchen which led to a benches-clearing incident, albeit a dispirited one at best.

McCutchen and Lopez have a history, as the former hit a home run off the latter just last season. Still, that doesn't warrant Lopez allegedly trying to hurt the Pirates star. Lopez tried to apologize after the game, but didn't take responsibility for his actions.

“I apologize for everything,” López said. “I didn’t make any pitch [on purpose] right there. … I tried to do my adjustment. I’ve been trying to find my way with my delivery, I tried to find my way through the whole season. And it's really miserable that happened. I regret what just happened.”

Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez suspended by MLB, but will appeal

Lopez seemingly blamed a lack of control for the incident and some alterations he made to his windup. In reality, he has a history of moments like these, including just last season with the New York Mets.

“I was trying to resolve the problem,” López added. “He knows I always pitch him in. ... I’m just here to tell you I got no problem with you. Just part of the game where you don’t want to be, but just another lesson to learn.”

Lopez and MLB disagree that he was trying to 'resolve the problem', as it looked from the broadcast as though the Nationals pitcher told McCutchen "that's f****** soft" after the fact.

MLB swiftly suspended Lopez for three games, though the Nationals pitcher will appeal. Considering the suspension is for only three games, Lopez doesn't have much of a case given the precedent he has set. His claim will likely be that he lost control of the pitches against Reynolds and McCutchen, rather than trying to hit the Pirates duo on purpose. However, there is a reason Lopez was given a quick hook.

Lopez wasn't the only one punished for Wednesday's drama. Nationals manager Dave Martinez was also suspended for a game.