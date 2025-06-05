Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong return to elite training after NCAA run

Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong were some of the brightest stars in NCAA gymnastics last season, but both have their sights set on more.

Both Roberson and Wong attended National Team Training Camp in May where they trained with the National Team staff and some of Team USA’s best elite gymnasts. They're training their elite routines in preparation for this summer's national competitions with their sights set on representing Team USA on the international stage.

During the season, NCAA athletes train up to 20 hours a week. Elite gymnasts are used to training more, with many of them enrolling in home schooling during middle and high school to give them more flexibility to train longer hours. Elite gymnasts also compete longer routines and more complex skills, so the transition back and forth takes time to regain endurance and consistency. Many elite gymnasts who decide to compete in NCAA either retire completely from elite gymnastics or take a break until after their NCAA careers, but Wong and Roberson are among a new wave of gymnasts who are balancing both.

For elite athletes like Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong, gymnastics is a year-round pursuit

If you look up the word “busy” in the dictionary, Leanne Wong’s picture should be there. The two-time Olympic alternate for Team USA graduated in May with a degree in Health Education and Behavior on the pre-med track, earning Magna cum laude academic honors along with five regular season WCGA All-American honors. The Gator was named to the first team for uneven bars and the all-around and second team for vault, balance beam, and floor.

Outside of the classroom, Wong runs a business. She owns the Leanne Wong Bowtique, where she designs and sells bows, scrunchies, leotards, and other accessories. Her entrepreneurship earned her the nickname “CEO” on the team.

Joscelyn Roberson, the Gymback’s freshman phenom, is back to the races as well. After traveling to Paris for the 2024 Olympics alongside Wong as the team’s traveling alternates, she hit the road with Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour. Throughout the fall, the Roberson traveled across the country, performing in 30 arenas alongside Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, Katelyn Ohashi and a cast of other accomplished gymnasts.

Upon her routine to Fayetteville, Roberson resumed team activities with the Razorbacks without missing a beat. She competed in the all-around in the first meet of the season and continued to do so at almost every meet of the season. She set a series of program records, including the top all-around score by a freshman in Arkansas history. The Razorbacks’ season ended in the University Park Regional Finals, but Roberson advanced to Nationals as an individual all-around competitor, where she ended her season with a 9.800 on bars, a 9.825 on vault, and a pair of 9.900s on beam and floor. Her performance on beam earned her both regular season and championship All-American honors.

After the NCAA postseason, Roberson stayed in Fayetteville to train elite with Razorback assistant coach, Chris Brooks. Brooks is one of Arkansas' three coaches with Olympic experience of their own, along with head coach Jordyn Wieber and Kyla Ross, and will be able to provide individualized coaching for Roberson now that the NCAA season is over. Roberson has previously trained at World Champions Centre in Texas, but will be staying in Fayetteville during this offeason due to coaching changes at her club gym.

Roberson and Wong both plan to compete at the US Classic in July and Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August. These events will be used to select international representation for Team USA, including the Gymnastics World Championships in October, an event that both gymnasts have competed at previously.