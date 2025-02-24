Told you so: Jose Altuve knew the Astros would regret letting Alex Bregman walk

When Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve urged the organization to re-sign Alex Bregman this past offseason, it was a clear plea to retain one of the team’s cornerstone players. However, with the club already having traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, the writing was on the wall — the Astros were entering a transition period. Their fate was sealed when they were swept by the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card Round, snapping a remarkable seven-year ALCS appearance streak.

Now, Bregman is officially a member of the Boston Red Sox, signing a three-year, $120 million deal and bringing his nine-year tenure in Houston to an end. Determined to make an immediate impact, he wasted no time reminding the Astros what they let go, delivering a dominant 3-for-3 performance in his Spring Training debut — including a home run, three RBIs, and a double over six innings.

Alex Bregman introduces himself to @RedSox fans with a big home run! #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/CjTNjuXhlq — MLB (@MLB) February 23, 2025

Alex Bregman represents a new era for Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox have made it clear they intend to compete, bolstering their roster with the additions of Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet to strengthen their pitching staff. Now, with Bregman in the mix, Boston is positioning itself as a legitimate contender against division powerhouses like the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.

At 30 years old, Bregman remains a highly productive player, slashing .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs last season while also earning his first Gold Glove Award. However, his long-term position remains a point of discussion. With Rafael Devers currently occupying third base, the Red Sox may need to reshuffle their infield before Opening Day.

Houston Astros have a problem without Alex Bregman

While Bregman seems to be thriving in his new home, the Astros find themselves adjusting to a drastically different roster. As part of the Kyle Tucker trade, they acquired Isaac Paredes from the Cubs, while also signing former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal. The moves indicate an effort to retool rather than rebuild, but question marks remain.

One of those uncertainties involves José Altuve himself. Reports suggest the veteran is considering a shift to left field, allowing Paredes to take over at second base while Jeremy Peña returns to shortstop. If the move materializes, it would signal a significant adjustment for Altuve, who now, at 34 years old, is the longest-tenured player on the team following Justin Verlander’s departure to the San Francisco Giants.

Despite the roster turnover, Altuve remains a steady force, posting a strong .295 batting average with 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a .790 OPS last season. But with a roster in flux and no clear replacement for Bregman’s production and leadership, the Astros face a difficult path forward.

One thing, however, is certain: Alex Bregman appears to be doing just fine in Boston.