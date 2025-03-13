Jose Altuve is having a spring training adventure with Astros transition to left field

The Houston Astros are doing something no one ever expected — moving Jose Altuve to left field. Projected to be the team’s starting left fielder for the 2025 MLB season, Altuve is attempting to adjust to an entirely new position for the first time in his 14-year career.

Let’s just say…it’s been an adventure so far.

Jose Altuve with a “that’s why we have spring training” moment in left field pic.twitter.com/6k8YKvNvGE — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 13, 2025

In this week’s edition of Spring Training blunders, Altuve mistimed a fly ball hit to the warning track by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera. Instead of tracking it properly, he jumped a second too early, believing the ball would bounce over the fence. Spoiler: It didn’t. Instead, it landed right in front of him, forcing center fielder Jake Meyers to clean up the play.

While Altuve’s misplay looked rough, Astros fans haven’t hit the panic button. Many took to social media, brushing off the mistake and even comparing him to Yankees’ projected left fielder Jasson Domínguez, who has also had his share of learning curves.

Thankfully, Spring Training exists for a reason. These games are designed for players to work out the kinks, and Altuve still has time to get more reps and adjust to the outfield before Opening Day.

Can Jose Altuve make it work?

It’s too early to judge Altuve’s transition, pun not intended, but there’s optimism that he can eventually settle into the role. In the meantime, Mauricio Dubón is expected to take over at second base, a position he’s become familiar with in his fourth season with Houston.

Last year, Dubón played in 137 games, batting .269 with a .657 OPS and a career-high 47 RBIs. If he provides consistent value at second, there’s a chance Houston sticks with him permanently — especially if Altuve’s outfield experiment doesn’t pan out.

Astros’ playoff push in 2025

According to FanDuel, the Astros' projected win total sits at 86.5, just one game ahead of their division rivals, the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

The team made moves this offseason, signing Christian Walker to solidify first base, as they aim to regain control of the AL West and return to playoff contention. However, with Altuve's transition in progress, his performance in the outfield could be one of the biggest storylines of the season — and possibly a factor in his closing years with the franchise.

Will the experiment work? Or will Houston be forced to rethink its plans? Time will tell, but for now, Altuve will need all the Spring Training reps he can get.