MLB drops the hammer on Phillies closer with shocking PED suspension

Philadelphia Phillies closer Jose Alvarado has received a lengthy suspension from MLB after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. In what's become an all-too-common practice in professional sports these days, Alvarado allegedly tried to find a way around the rules, and thus is receiving an 80-game suspension per MLB. He also will not be eligible to pitch for the Phillies in the postseason, which could be the most costly part of his absence when all is said and done.

While the Phillies have struggled at times to figure out the back-end of their bullpen, Alvarado provided a respite from those questions. In 20 games this season, Alvarado had seven saves and a 2.70 ERA. Like most closers, he has had a few hiccups, but his 25 strikeouts and 1.20 WHIP made him reliable for the second-place Phillies.

The Phillies have yet to announce who will get the next opportunity to close games in the City of Brotherly Love. The Phillies entered play on Sunday just 1.5 games behind the NL East-leading Mets.

Alvarado tested positive for exogenous Testosterone. As previously mentioned, he will not be available for the playoffs if the Phillies make it that far, whether it be as NL East champions or as an NL Wild Card team. That could come back to haunt them – and Alvarado – later in the season even if he's able to contribute down the stretch out of the back end of Philadelphia's bullpen.

Alvarado was a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities and fared far better than Jordan Romano. For now, it could be best for Rob Thomson to go with a closer by committee approach. Ideally, Romano would take the mantle given he has experience closing games. However, his 7.71 ERA says otherwise.

Matt Strahm is another late-inning candidate, as he has two saves and a 3.06 ERA on the season. If the Phillies look outside the organization, their best bet would be to wait near the trade deadline and call the Cardinals about Ryan Helsley, who is a trade candidate in his own right. Mason Miller of the A's – previously linked to the Phillies – is reportedly off the table for now.