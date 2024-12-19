Where does Josh Allen's 2024 rank compared to his best seasons?
By Luke Norris
Barring some sort of season-ending injury, Josh Allen is well on his way to winning his first NFL MVP and has his Buffalo Bills in prime position to make their first Super Bowl appearance in 31 years.
Over the last month alone, the Bills have defeated both the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, who currently have just three total losses combined, and Allen has made all sorts of NFL history.
During Buffalo's 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, Allen became the first player ever with a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in a single game.
A week later, in a 44-42 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he was the first with three passing touchdowns and three rushing scores in a single game.
And just this past Sunday, in the Bills' 48-42 win over the Lions, the two-time Pro Bowler notched another pair of passing touchdowns and two more rushing touchdowns, thus becoming the first to record at least two of each in back-to-back games and also the first with three such games in a single campaign.
Allen is also now the only quarterback in NFL history with multiple streaks of five or more consecutive games with a rushing touchdown and the only player with multiple seasons of at least 25 passing touchdowns and at least 10 rushing touchdowns.
Cam Newton (2015) and Kyler Murray (2020) are the only others who have accomplished this feat even once. Allen has now done it in back-to-back seasons, which is simply astounding.
What's wild, though, is that despite the things he's done, especially recently, this likely won't be the best statistical season of Allen's career, at least in most aspects.
Josh Allen likely won't match his career-highs in most major categories
Through the Bills' first 14 games, Allen has completed 64.4% of his passes for 3,395 yards with 25 touchdowns against just five interceptions, earning him a passer rating of 103.5. He's also amassed 484 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, which has helped him earn a 79.3 QBR.
Suppose Allen averages the numbers he's put up during those first 14 outings over the final three weeks of the regular season. In that case, he'll end the 2024 campaign with 4,123 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes, six interceptions, 588 rushing yards, and 13 scores on the ground.
Here's how those projected numbers would stack up against those in previous years. It should be noted that we've taken 2018 out of the mix, as he only started 11 games as a rookie after taking the reins from Nathan Peterman.
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 (proj)
Cmp%
58.8
69.2
63.3
63.3
66.5
64.4
Pass Yards
3089
4544
4407
4283
4306
4123
Pass TD
20
37
36
35
29
30
INT
9
10
15
14
18
6
Rating
85.3
107.2
92.2
96.6
92.2
103.5
QBR
49.4
76.6
66.3
73.4
69.6
79.3
Rush Yards
510
421
763
762
524
588
Rush TD
9
8
6
7
15
13
Fumbles
14
9
8
13
7
6
As you can see, it would take a lot more for Allen to reach career highs in most categories.
His completion percentage would rank third, his passing yards would rank fifth, his touchdown passes would rank fourth, his rushing yards would rank third, his rushing touchdowns would rank second, and his passer rating would also rank second.
Where he would achieve career bests is in QBR, interceptions, and fumbles. And those last two are undoubtedly significant, given his past issues with turnovers.
Regardless of what his final numbers turn out to be, this 2024 season will never be remembered for statistics. It'll be remembered for being the year that Allen became a genuine leader and put the Bills on his back.
That's also why he'll win NFL MVP. If one only took stats into account, Lamar Jackson would win it in a walk for a second straight season. But No. 17 has truly been the most valuable player in the league this year. And if he continues to do the things he's been doing, Allen's season will be remembered not for numbers but as the one that finally brought the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo.