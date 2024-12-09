Josh Allen did his best Patrick Mahomes impression in the worst way
By Kinnu Singh
The NFL has a long and storied history of brutality. For decades, bone-crunching hits demoralized and hospitalized opponents. When a big hit was delivered at the right moment, and from the right angle, the collision could be heard throughout the stadium. Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott would call them “woo hits,” named after the crowd’s collective gasps and applause.
Over time, the NFL has implemented new rules to protect players from the adverse health risks associated with such collisions. While the game has become much safer for players, it has also lost some of its signature characteristics.
Defenses have suffered from the rule changes. Offensive players are no longer weary about traversing across the middle of the field, where players like Lott once lurked in wait of their prey. Great quarterbacks have become vital for success, and they are protected like never before. After sacking the quarterback, defensive players often look for the dreaded penalty flag before celebrating.
With the officiating crew being so quick to call a penalty when a quarterback is hit, some savvy veteran passers have begun to incorporate the infamous “flop” technique into their repertoire.
Josh Allen catches criticism for failed flop attempt
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen displayed some of his acting chops against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The performance came in the final minute of the first half, while Buffalo tried to cut into a 24-14 deficit. After Allen’s pass attempt on third down fell incomplete, he attempted to keep the drive alive with theatrics instead.
Rams defensive end Braden Fiske made slight helmet-to-helmet contact with Allen after the play, and the quarterback threw his head backwards in an exaggerated fashion in hopes of drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The theatrics went unnoticed by officials and Buffalo was forced to punt the ball, but Allen’s acting was highlighted during a replay on the broadcast. Fans also pointed out that this wasn’t Allen’s first foray in the art of flailing by showcasing a highlight reel of Allen’s flop attempts.
While that attempt to produce a flag didn’t work, Allen was on the favorable side of a few penalties during the game. On a third-and-9 in the first quarter, the Bills were gifted a first down due to a roughing the passer penalty on Rams linebacker Byron Young. Rams rookie Jared Verse was penalized for a horse collar tackle on the final play of the third quarter, but the replay showed that it was an incorrect call by the officiating crew.
Allen finished the game with 424 total yards with three passing touchdowns and three rushing downs. Still, it wasn’t enough for Buffalo to pull off an eighth consecutive victory. With under two minutes remaining, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with wide receiver Puka Nacua for the game-winning score. Assisted by some questionable clock management by Buffalo, the Rams managed to pull out a 44-42 victory.