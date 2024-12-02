Josh Allen’s fantasy football managers are living the dream after Bills star QB pulls off rare double TD
We've seen plenty of great fantasy football performances in 2024, but Josh Allen almost certainly just pulled off the most impressive single play in fantasy history. The Buffalo Bills quarterback managed to score two touchdowns in one snap.
The play started conventionally enough. Allen threw a quick ball to Amari Cooper, who was stopped up by the defense. The wide receiver noticed that the quarterback had trailed around the left side and pitched it to him. All that was left was for Allen to dive for the pylon to score a touchdown.
The NFL scored this as a passing touchdown and receiving touchdown for Allen:
The fantasy football gods smiled upon Josh Allen owners
From a Bills perspective, two touchdowns for Allen was still worth just seven points. It was different in fantasy football, as Yahoo Fantasy Sports laid out.
Fantasy football owners with Allen on their team are rejoicing. Owners facing Allen in the playoffs this week are crying. Bills fans are just having fun in the snow.
That play was indicative of the entire game between the Bills and 49ers. Buffalo relished the conditions and let the chaos roll everything in their favor. It was exactly the kind of night you might expect a double touchdown to occur.
Meanwhile, San Francisco couldn't catch a break. Christian McCaffrey looked electric early but he left in the second quarter with a knee injury. Star fullback Kyle Juszczyk fumbled at the goal line. The 49ers defense gave up a 65-yard touchdown run to James Cook. Jake Moody missed two field goals.
The Bills were well in control by the time Allen took that lateral home. If the death knell hadn't already been hit, it was certainly ringing after that one.
Other strong performers included the aforementioned James Cook, who rushed for 107 yards on 14 carries. Ray Davis also had a rushing touchdown for Buffalo.