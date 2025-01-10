Josh Allen MVP hopes just took a massive hit thanks to All-Pro voting
By Quinn Everts
The NFL MVP vote hasn't been cast yet — but if All-Pro votes are any indication, then Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might hold the edge over Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the minds of awards voters, as Jackson was voted as a First Team All-Pro.
Allen got his fair share of first-place votes among quarterbacks — 18, to Lamar Jackson's 30 — but that's a sizable gap between the two, and signals that voters might be leaning toward the Ravens signal-caller for his third MVP. There is a lot of overlap between All-Pro voters and MVP voters.
Patrick Ricard, the Ravens fullback, was the only other player on either Baltimore or Buffalo who was voted as a First Team All-Pro on offense. Marlon Humphrey made First Team as a cornerback on the defensive side for Baltimore, and no Bills cracked the First Team — much to the dismay of Bills fans.
Lamar Jackson leads most statistical categories
The debate between Allen and Jackson will continue through the playoffs; I'm not taking sides here, but Jackson does lead in most counting stats. He threw for 41 touchdowns this season compared to 4 interceptions, finished with the best QBR and passer rating in the league and still eclipsed 900 rushing yards.
Buffalo has a right to feel slighted that zero Bills cracked First Team All-Pro — the team went 13-4 and coasted to an AFC East crown. But it's hard to argue against Lamar as a first-teamer because of the season he's put together.
There's a good chance the quarterbacks square off in the AFC Divisional round. Baltimore takes on Pittsburgh this weekend, while Buffalo battles the Broncos. Should Allen and Jackson win (they are both favorites) they'll play each other for a trip to the AFC Championship. And I'm sure everyone will be normal and civil about it.