Josh Allen could take another L from Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs over free-agent target
At some point, you have to feel for Josh Allen. Yes, he was able to win his first MVP award, but his Buffalo Bills just lost for the fourth time in the last five years against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. To make matters worse, each of the last three matchups between these two AFC powerhouses in the playoffs have been decided by one score.
Is it Allen's fault that the Bills lost these games? Of course not. He's been sensational in the four playoff games against Kansas City, throwing nine touchdown passes compared to one interception. The Bills have scored at least 24 points in all four games, scoring as many as 36 points back in their crushing 2022 defeat. All that matters at the end of the day, though, is the final result, and Allen, for reasons often beyond his control, has come up short in that regard.
In an effort to give himself and his team the best chance to earn some much-needed revenge against Kansas City, Allen has reportedly made it clear that he'd like to play with current Chiefs wideout, Hollywood Brown, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Not only would Brown make their offense better, but he'd weaken Kansas City's by departing. It's the perfect storm. The only problem, though, is that the Bills wouldn't be alone when it comes to bidding for Brown's services. That reality could end up leading to an outcome Allen has become all too used to.
"The Chiefs very much want to keep receiver Hollywood Brown, who should have a good market due to teams' desire for speed options on the outside. Mahomes advocated for signing Brown last year and will likely do so again. Will another star quarterback -- like Josh Allen -- be next? People with the Chiefs I spoke to this week believe that Allen has long wanted to play with Brown," Fowler wrote.
Patrick Mahomes can hand another L to Josh Allen by getting the Chiefs to re-sign Hollywood Brown
What was most impressive about Allen's 2024 campaign is that he was able to lead a subpar group of weapons to the AFC's most dynamic regular season offense and the AFC Championship Game. His ability to do more with less is the biggest reason he won the MVP award. While that's all great, Buffalo's subpar skill position group showed itself at the worst possible time with an underwhelming showing in the AFC Championship Game. Dalton Kincaid's drop will live rent free inside the heads of Bills Mafia for years to come.
Improving the skill position players should be at or near the top of Brandon Beane's offseason priority list, and Brown would certainly be an upgrade. He'd give Buffalo a speed threat on the outside capable of flipping a game at any moment with his ability to convert huge plays down the field.
Brown missed all but two regular season games due to injury and hasn't exploded in the playoffs by any means, but there's a reason why Kansas City wants him back after the year. He is a really solid complimentary option who will not break the bank financially.
Brown makes perfect sense in Buffalo's offense, but he's also a player Kansas City would like back. So, if all is equal, why would Brown bypass the opportunity to reunite with Mahomes over playing with Allen? Chances are, he wouldn't, unless Buffalo blows Kansas City out of the water financially.
Assuming offers are in the same ballpark from these two AFC super teams, it would be shocking if Mahomes didn't hand Allen and the Bills yet another massive loss.