Everything Josh Allen said after Bills show a Super Bowl look to open playoffs
By Kinnu Singh
At this point, the Buffalo Bills seem to have a personal vendetta against the conference’s seventh seed in the playoffs. The Bills entered the playoffs as the AFC’s No. 2 seed for the third consecutive season, and their 31-7 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday marked their fifth straight wild-card victory at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo has bullied the seventh seed in each of those five matchups. The Bills have a 74-point differential in the wild-card round since 2020. They’ve scored an average of 34 points per game in those five contests while allowing their opponents to score just 19.2 points per game.
During an on-field interview with CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, Allen complimented Bills running back Ty Johnson, whose incredible touchdown in the third quarter helped open the floodgates.
“Ty Johnson is the best third-down running back in the league,” Allen said. “He does it all. I’m so happy for him, so proud of him. He made a heck of a play. It was fourth down, no point in holding it, taking a sack there. They played man [coverage] and [I] just gave him a chance.”
In this case, Johnson played the role of a fourth-down running back. Holding a 13-7 lead near the end of the third quarter, Buffalo opted to forego a field goal attempt in favor of a shotgun pass on a fourth-and-1. Denver appeared to have the questionable play call covered, but Allen rolled out right and ripped the ball to Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone. That touchdown opened the floodgates for a fourth-quarter rout.
Josh Allen isn't taking Ravens matchup lightly
During his postgame press conference, Allen mentioned how beneficial it was to have some additional rest in Week 18. They won’t have that luxury before hosting the third-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round next weekend.
“We’re going to need to get our rest this week,” Allen said. “We got a really, really good Baltimore Ravens team coming here. They put the thumping on us earlier in the year, and we know that, we understand that. Again, it’s the most important game of the year because it’s the next one.”
The Bills suffered a 35-10 loss against the Ravens in Week 4, and Allen made it clear that he isn’t taking the rematch lightly while discussing the challenge that lies ahead.
The 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award has come down to a tight race between Allen and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and both quarterbacks will have an opportunity to show why they deserve it.
“They got after us earlier this year, so we’ve got a lot of film to watch,” Allen said. “It’s a great team, it’s a great quarterback, obviously, with Lamar [Jackson], what he’s able to do. He’s one of the most dynamic — if not the most dynamic — quarterbacks in the league. He’s so fun to watch, but I’ll be watching their defense this week, so that’s our focus.”
Allen was also asked about a thumb injury he appeared to sustain against the Broncos, but he quickly brushed it off.
“It’s good,” Allen said. “I just got a little blood there. It’s fine.”
While the wild-card round has become a walk in the park, the divisional round has given Buffalo nightmares. The Bills have lost their last three games in the divisional round, including two heartbreakers against the Kansas City Chiefs.