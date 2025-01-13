Josh Allen reveals what referee said to him on Bills sideline during Wild Card game
By Austen Bundy
The Buffalo Bills cruised to victory in their Wild Card game over the Denver Broncos on Sunday 31-7. Quarterback Josh Allen torched the Denver defense for 272 yards and two touchdowns, putting on a clinic in league-MVP fashion.
However, despite the game mostly in-hand for a majority of regulation, Allen was still invested in every play going his team's way. After one play in the third quarter was called back for offensive holding, Allen was seen arguing with the referees over the decision.
Later in the quarter, the CBS broadcast caught crew chief Bill Vinovich walking all the way over into the Bills' sideline bench area to speak with Allen.
Fans, who mostly sided with Allen on the decision, speculated online that Vinovich had come over to apologize for the apparent bad call. However, Allen revealed in his post-game news conference that wasn't the case at all.
Josh Allen reveals referees reprimanded him on sideline, didn't apologize for missed call
Per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, Allen told reporters that Vinovich was actually giving him a verbal slap on the wrist for how he argued with the officiating crew on the field.
"I wasn’t happy with what was going on and I was yelling a little bit, and [Vinovich] said, ‘Don’t be yelling.’ So my bad. Sorry," Allen said.
The whole interaction was a rare sight for fans and pundits alike. Referees tend to stay away from either team's bench area unless it's for some very serious reason. Allen apparently respected Vinovich's talking-to and that seemed to be the end of the matter.
Buffalo advanced to the Divisional Round and will host the Baltimore Ravens in roughly a week. Allen will face off against another league MVP candidate in quarterback Lamar Jackson, the winner will play in their second-ever AFC Championship Game for a shot at their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.