Josh Allen's AFC Championship record: Redemption time for Bills quarterback?
By Quinn Everts
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are headed to the AFC Championship Game, where they'll square off against the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
If this is giving you a little bit of deja vu, don't worry — you're not going crazy. This has happened before, in 2020, when Allen and the Bills made the AFC Championship Game... where they played the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
In that game, all the way back in 2020, the Chiefs handled the Bills, 38-21. It was the first year Buffalo made a real run in the playoffs and was just outmatched by a monstrous Chiefs team.
In 2025, that's not the case — Buffalo has been a mainstay in the playoffs since that origianal AFC Championship, and just hasn't been able to clear the final hurdle... which often seems to be the Chiefs. If there's a year to do it, this is probably that year.
What is Josh Allen's record in AFC Championship games?
Allen is 0-1 in AFC Championship games, that sole appearance being the 2020 game versus Kansas City. He wasn't his sharpest in the game; 28/48, 287 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 88 rushing yards is a good statline, but the Bills were down most of the game.
If you want an example of how much this team have changed since that game, the Bills leading receivers were Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs. The leading rusher was Devin Singletary, and the leading tacklers were Jordan Poyer and Tre'Davious White. Allen and head coach Sean McDermott remain the biggest constants for this franchise.
For the playoffs at large, Allen has been very good. He's 7-5 in his playoff career, thrown for 23 touchdowns to 4 interceptions and has a playoff quarterback rating over 101 — now, he's set to play in his second conference title game at 28 years old.
The last demon to slay is a team that potentially uses demon magic every week, though... so that could be tough.