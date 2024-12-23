Josh Allen's MVP campaign got another major boost despite Lamar Jackson's landmark win
By Kinnu Singh
Every year, the Associated Press names one player as the best individual performer during the regular season. Although the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player won’t be announced until the NFL Honors award show, the race for the coveted award has begun to dwindle down.
There are several players across the league who arguably deserve to win the award. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is still threatening to break the NFL’s single-season rushing record, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has led the league’s most potent offense, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow holds the passing triple crown by leading the NFL in completions, yards and touchdowns.
Those players deserve to be acknowledged for their stellar campaigns, but the award will come down to two finalists: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Josh Allen put together his MVP-caliber season with a broken hand
Although Allen’s statistical output hasn’t been eye-popping, the circumstances surrounding his 2024 campaign have made him the betting favorite to win his first MVP award. A recent report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that Allen has played through most of the 2024 season with a fractured left hand.
Allen suffered the injury during Buffalo’s regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Allen landed on his non-throwing hand after going airborne for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Although he was listed on Buffalo’s injury report with a hand injury through Week 12, the severity of the injury was unknown and Allen was a full participant in practice.
The Bills were expected to be in a rebuilding year after undergoing significant roster turnover during the offseason. The team’s salary cap deficit forced general manager Brandon Beane to make significant budget cuts, and the Bills were forced to part ways with many of their key contributors.
Yet, Allen led the Bills to an 11-3 record and another AFC East title through 14 games. Despite the loss of All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs and fractured hand, Allen has spread the ball around to a slew of different skill position players. Entering Week 16, Allen compiled 3,395 passing yards for 25 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions, while adding 484 rushing yards for 11 scores on 91 carries.
He handed the Kansas City Chiefs their lone loss of the season in Week 11 and then knocked off the Detroit Lions, the NFC’s best team, in Week 15. Allen did suffer a head-to-head loss against Jackson and Co. in Week 4, however.
Jackson put together another excellent performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The reigning MVP has made a convincing argument to win the award for the third time in just seven career seasons. Jackson has recorded a career-high 3,787 passing yards in just 15 games, and he currently leads the league in passing touchdowns (37) and quarterback rating (120.6) while throwing just four interceptions. He’s also added 765 rushing yards for three scores on 126 carries.