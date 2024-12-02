Everything Josh Allen said about making history on Sunday Night Football
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers looked out of their element as the Buffalo Bills cruised to an easy 35-10 win on Sunday Night Football.
The snowy conditions at Highmark Stadium served as the perfect backdrop for a signature moment, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t disappoint. Allen may have stamped his name on the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award after his performance on Sunday night, despite suffering a left hand injury.
On a first-and-goal with just over six minutes left in the third quarter, Allen threw a quick pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper, who managed to reach behind to secure the ball. As 49ers defenders quickly closed in on Cooper, he quickly threw a lateral back to his quarterback, who reeled in the ball and barreled forward. Allen extended the ball past the pylon at the front-left corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
While the play only resulted in the traditional 6-points, it was recorded as a two-touchdown play on the official stat sheet. Allen was credited for a 9-yard passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. He was not credited for a reception on the lateral, but still managed to record a few receiving yards.
Josh Allen didn’t know about he recorded a two-touchdown play
During NBC’s postgame interview with Melissa Stark, Allen was informed of his remarkable two-touchdown feat.
“I threw a bad ball,” Allen said. “I was worried it was going to get tipped up in the air and picked, so I was just kind of chasing it. I made eye contact with [Cooper], he’s a vet, saw me. I put my hands out, he tossed it to me and I had to make a play.”
The play was evidently improvised. Allen’s initial throw certainly wasn’t great — the quick dart arrived behind Cooper, who had to turn his body to pull the ball. Without Allen’s effort and Cooper’s quick decision, the play would’ve likely resulted in a minimal gain at best.
“Is that how they score it?” Allen asked. “I get a passing and receiving [touchdown]?”
“You do,” Stark responded.
“That’s cool,” Allen said.
Cool indeed. The touchdown was Allen’s second passing score of the night and extended Buffalo’s lead to 28-3 — sorry, Atlanta Falcons. The Bills ultimately sealed the 35-10 win with a clock-chewing fourth quarter, sacrificing only one meaningless touchdown to the hapless Niners.
Allen finished the game with 148 passing yards, 18 rushing yards and 7 receiving yards. He scored two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. Allen was involved in four of the team’s five total touchdowns on the day.
Buffalo improved to a 9-2 record and clinched the AFC East division. They still trail the Kansas City Chiefs in the standings, but the Bills hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs after defeating them in Week 12.