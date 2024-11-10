Josh Allen took more punches than Mike Tyson trying to get a first down
By Kinnu Singh
When an offensive player has the ball in his hands, defensive players can use the club, punch or rip techniques to force a fumble.
In congested traffic, defenders attempt to pry a player’s fingers off the ball. While pursuing a ball carrier in the open field, defenders can club the ball carrier’s arm to jar the ball loose. The most well-known approach, however, is the “Peanut Punch,” which was named after former cornerback Charles Tillman, who popularized the technique with his 44 forced fumbles in 13 career seasons.
There is an art to a well-executed Peanut Punch. Tillman would drive downhill, square-up the ball carrier and then take a powerful jab directly at the ball. That art form comes naturally to some players, but Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo is clearly not one of them.
Colts defensive end punched Josh Allen multiple times on fourth-down attempt
Colts quarterback Joe Flacco threw three interceptions during a 30-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, and the Indianapolis defense resorted to desperate measures to balance the turnover differential late in the game.
On a fourth-down attempt early in the fourth quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen found himself being pushed forward in the middle of a scrum. Odeyingbo didn’t see an opportunity to punch the football on the play, so he decided to punch Allen instead.
Odeyingbo inexplicably swung two or three times at Allen. The first punch may have been intended for the ball, but it hit Allen’s chest instead. The second punch landed on Allen’s right arm. By the third punch, which connected with Allen’s helmet, it was clear the defensive end wasn’t even attempting to punch the ball anymore.
CBS Sports’ color commentator Tiki Barber drew attention to the play and suggested that Odeyingbo should expect to receive a fine or suspension from the league office after the game.
“He'll be getting a letter,” Barber said while watching a replay of Odeyingbo's punches.
Indianapolis lost their sixth consecutive game of the season, the last two of which came with Flacco at the helm. The Colts decided to bench second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson after their 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 8, but the move hasn’t turned out as expected.
Flacco has thrown for 451 passing yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions through two games. The Colts have scored under 21 points in seven of their 10 games this season, and they’ve now fallen to a 4-6 record.