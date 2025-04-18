Josh Hart and 2 other players who need to excel in Pistons series

By now, you’ve already seen the headlines heading into Saturday night’s matchup between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. Questions about toughness, experience versus youth, and who’s ready to take a leap are all swirling. The anticipation is at a boiling point, with both rosters prepared to leave it all on the floor in what’s shaping up to be one of the most competitive first-round playoff series.

For the Pistons, this is their shot to prove they’re more than just a regular-season surprise. For the Knicks, this is about more than just Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns — it’s about finding the third piece who can rise to the moment. New York’s strength lies in its selflessness, and while the stars will lead, others will need to step forward to push the team deeper into the postseason.

3. Mikal Bridges

It’s been two seasons since Mikal Bridges appeared in the playoffs, and three since he recorded a postseason win. The trade that brought him to New York still sparks debate among fans, but this series gives him a clear chance to validate it. He’s averaged 17.6 points on 50 percent shooting this season — not eye-popping, but solid. Against Detroit this year, he elevated that to 19.8 points on 52 percent from beyond the arc.

Bridges has shown he can step up offensively when needed. In this series, he’ll have to. If the Pistons focus their defensive attention on Brunson and Towns, Bridges must be ready to capitalize. The key for him is balance: matching his offensive production with the defensive versatility that made him so valuable in the first place. He doesn’t have to be flawless, but there’s no room for no-shows.

2. Landry Shamet

Of all the Knicks’ bench options heading into this series, Shamet might be the most important — whether Tom Thibodeau wants to admit it or not. While guys like Miles McBride and Cameron Payne offer different looks, Shamet’s recent stretch makes a compelling case for his inclusion in the playoff rotation.

Over the last 10 games of the regular season, Shamet averaged 12.2 points while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 49.3 percent from three. Those numbers can’t be ignored. He’s not just a spark plug — he’s a calculated weapon, capable of swinging momentum in a matter of possessions. His job won’t be to carry the scoring load, but rather to strike when defenses least expect it. Think back to his Phoenix days during the 2021 Finals run — he’s built for this moment, and he needs to be given the chance to show it.

1. Josh Hart

There may not be enough words to truly describe what Josh Hart means to this Knicks team. But if there’s one word that defines what he must bring to this series, it’s aggressiveness. Hart averaged 13.6 points and 9.6 rebounds this season, shooting 52.5 percent from the field — all while standing just 6’4”. He plays bigger than he is, hustles harder than almost anyone in the league, and embodies everything this Knicks roster is built on.

Hart didn’t break Walt Frazier’s single-season triple-double record by accident. He did it because he refuses to take plays off. But Detroit will force him out of his comfort zone. They’ll leave him open from three, dare him to take shots he doesn’t usually look for, and try to cut off his passing lanes. That’s what Philly did in last year’s first-round matchup, and it nearly worked.

But Hart is different now. More seasoned. More confident. If he stays aggressive and makes the right reads, he can be the difference-maker New York needs — not just a key contributor, but the one who sets the tone when the series tightens up.