Josh Hart's injury opens an opportunity for Miles McBride to step up

Josh Hart doesn’t know the meaning of taking a night off, constantly putting his body on the line for the New York Knicks. Having missed just one game all season, Hart is now expected to be sidelined with patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee. While the diagnosis sounds serious, it’s a common injury among athletes and runners.

What is patellofemoral syndrome?

Patellofemoral syndrome results from an imbalance in load distribution — either too much or too little — within the knee joint behind the kneecap. Though painful, it’s typically manageable with rest, physical therapy, and supportive wrapping to minimize strain.

Hart’s absence comes at a critical point in the season. The Knicks currently hold the third seed in the Eastern Conference and are entering a stretch of tough matchups. Some may attribute his injury to head coach Tom Thibodeau’s demanding rotations — both Mikal Bridges and Hart rank first and second in total minutes played this season.

Hart has been playing arguably the best basketball of his career, averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. His impact was sorely missed in the Knicks’ recent loss to the Chicago Bulls, where the team lacked his hustle, rebounding, and ability to attack the basket. With OG Anunoby listed as questionable and Mitchell Robinson out for at least another week, the Knicks will need creative solutions to fill the void.

Time for Miles McBride to step up

If there was ever a time for Miles McBride to take the next step, it’s now — unfortunately, at the expense of Hart’s absence. The Knicks’ spark plug off the bench is having his best season yet, averaging 9.4 points in 23.7 minutes per game. However, inconsistencies in his shooting have led to mixed reviews from fans.

Before the All-Star break, McBride managed just two double-digit scoring games in February. But in his first start of the season against Chicago, he delivered a breakout performance — dropping 23 points, three assists, three blocks, and three steals while sinking five threes.

A two-way guard who can impact both ends of the floor, McBride now has a prime opportunity to prove his worth. His next test? A matchup against the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers, a team the Knicks are chasing in the standings.