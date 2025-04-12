Josh Heupel sends clear message to Nico Iamaleava: 'No one's ever bigger than the program'

The Tennessee Volunteers are in the spotlight this spring, and no, it has nothing to do with how they'll rebound from losing in the opening round of the College Football Playoff. Instead, it has to do with quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

On Friday, reports indicated that Iamaleava was holding out of the team's spring game on Saturday due to a dispute over his name image and likeness (NIL) deal. With that, there were many questions as to whether or not he would opt to stay with the team or transfer to another program. As it turns out, it was the latte. On Saturday, the morning of the Orange and White game, Iamaleava was entering the transfer portal, with the window officially opening on Wednesday, Apr. 16.

As it turns out, head coach Josh Heupel decided to move on from Iamaleava after the quarterback missed practice and meetings on Friday.

During the spring game, Heupel was asked about Iamaleava's exit from Tennessee. Heupel had a simple message, and that's that no one is bigger than the program.

Listen here to comments from Josh Heupel at the beginning of today’s broadcast. pic.twitter.com/PmpMRmWAYO — Vol Network (@VolNetwork) April 12, 2025

"It's the state of college football," Heupel said. "At the end of the day, no one is ever bigger than the program. That includes me too."

The words of a head coach who decideds to move on from his starting quarterback last season over an NIL issue. But as it turns out, Iamaleava had ghosted the coaching staff during the dispute.

According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Iamaleava informed offensive coordinator Joey Hazle on late Friday night that he was filing paperwork to enter the transfer portal on Apr. 16. Per Thamel and Chris Low, Heupel and other members of the coaching staff tried reaching out to Iamaleava and his representatives, but never got a response.

Iamaleava got his first chance as a starter this past season, where the team went 10-2 to reach the College Football Playoff, only to lose 42-17 in the first round to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. In 13 games, Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions on a 63.8 completion percentage.

With Iamaleava gone, Heupel will now have to see who will start this upcoming season. On the roster is Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre, with the former beign the starter as of this writing. It's entirely possible Tennessee brings in another QB from the transfer portal, but it can't be from an SEC school if they hope to play them in 2025 due to conference rules.

Heupel is a coach who is fine with the decision he made. As for Iamaleava, we'll see which school he ultimately ends up transferring to now that his Tennessee tenure is officially over.